The booking site looked at everything from value, experience highlights, and hotels with sought-after amenities in more than 350 cities.

These Are the Best Cities in the U.S. for a Quick Getaway, According to Hotwire

According to data from booking site Hotwire, cities like New York, Atlanta, Orlando, and Savannah are topping Americans' lists for a quick trip, the platform shared with Travel + Leisure.

For midsize cities, Atlanta, which offers travelers plenty of budget-friendly activities as well as ultra-chic spots, came in at No. 1, followed by Baltimore and St. Louis.

Hotwire found Orlando was the best place to head for "small town favorites." The city is home to everything from Disney World's 50th anniversary to the world's largest and tallest escape room. Fellow Florida city Fort Lauderdale took the No. 2 spot on this list, followed by Reno.

And Savannah, full of southern charm and amazing food, took the top spot for really small cities, followed by Palm Springs and Newport Beach in California.

Architecture of Savannah, Georgia Credit: cweimer4/Getty Images

Additionally, the report found 79% of travelers said they would use money saved by booking a quick trip to make it a more luxurious one. And 83% believed quick, spontaneous trips (two or three nights) are a great option.

Melissa Postier, Hotwire's director of brand, PR, and social, told T+L these quick getaways "allow travelers to not only save more when they book last minute in the Hotwire app, but that added spontaneity helps minimize the risk of unexpected travel restrictions popping up."

To choose the best cities for a quick trip, Hotwire looked at everything from value, experience highlights, and hotels with sought-after amenities in more than 350 cities.