The American Express Travel Trends Report Says Exactly What We’re All Thinking — People Want to Travel

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it's clear we all still need a little bit of hope and something to look forward to. And, according to the new American Express Travel: Global Travel Trends Report, that hope is travel.

In March, American Express released its report, providing a glimpse into consumer sentiment toward travel. The biggest takeaway is that people not only want to travel again but are already hard at work planning their dream post-pandemic getaways.

"As we look ahead to a return to travel later this year, we asked travelers from seven different countries including Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, about what's on their minds as they plan for or dream about their next trip," Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, shared in a statement. "While individual sentiments differ, one thing is clear: there's a pent-up demand for travel and a clear appreciation for the benefits that it can bring. In fact, people miss traveling so much that 76% of respondents surveyed are creating their destinations wish list for future travel even though they might not be able to travel yet."

According to the report, which was compiled from a survey taken across seven international markets and American Express Travel booking data, 87% of people said that having a trip planned in the future gives them something to look forward to.

Respondents also made it clear they are ready to go right now. Some 63% of respondents said that they are saving their credit card points so they can go on a vacation once they feel comfortable traveling, and 56% said that they miss traveling so much that they are willing to book a trip now even if they might have to cancel it in the future.

One small silver lining of the pandemic may also be people's newfound freedom to work from anywhere. The survey found a significant rise in interest in the "digital nomad" lifestyle, with 54% of respondents saying that the freedom and flexibility of being able to live and work while traveling the globe is more appealing now than it was prior to the pandemic.

Respondents, however, also want to ensure their own safety above anything else before taking to planes, trains, and automobiles for travel again. More than 60% of respondents said that they do not plan on traveling until they and their families have received the COVID-19 vaccine.