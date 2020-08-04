The survey by Allianz Travel found that 54 percent of Americans will jump on a plane for their next trip.

More Than Half of Americans Are Willing to Fly Again for a Domestic Vacation, Survey Says

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 as well as personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

While international travel may not be on most American’s minds in the near future, a majority do plan to fly for their next trip, according to a new survey by travel insurance company Allianz Travel.

The findings, shared with Travel + Leisure, showed that 54 percent of Americans will jump on a plane for their next travel adventure, compared to 42 percent who plan to drive. While many people appear willing to take to the skies again, they don’t intend to travel very far: 59 percent of those surveyed planned to stick to the U.S. for their next trip.

“While the travel landscape is constantly changing, we’re finding that our customers are eager to safely hit the road to enjoy time together with their families,” Joe Mason, the chief marketing officer at Allianz Partners, told T+L in a statement. “While travel to foreign destinations is currently in flux, it’s a great time to fly or drive to rediscover the amazing destinations that America has to offer.”

The survey, which had 4,300 participants from May 20 to June 25, saw demand for domestic trips increase significantly. The company saw a 93 percent increase in requests for travel insurance quotes for the U.S. from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year. Conversely, searches for travel insurance quotes for previously popular international destinations are down — the company saw a 53 percent drop for Italy and a 43 percent drop for France for the same time period.

When Americans do travel, Allianz found 47 percent of them were eyeing hotel stays as opposed to 11 percent who were looking at short term rental homes. That is a change from earlier in the summer when rental homes were trending.