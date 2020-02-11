These Are the Biggest Travel Trends of 2020, According to Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Airbnb has looked into its travel crystal ball to come up with a few travel predictions for the year. And the accommodation website’s biggest prediction is everyone going small in 2020.

“While the ‘experiences over things’ trend is rapidly rising, Airbnb is forecasting that traveling small will be BIG in 2020,” the company explained in a statement. “From micro-cations to tiny home trends (think: shepherd huts and igloos), travelers are looking to maximize their travels while also minimizing their impact.”

According to Airbnb’s 2020 trend survey, 52 percent of Americans would like to spend their money taking weekend getaway trips rather than blowing it all on one massive around the world vacation. Additionally, travelers responding to the survey say they continue to crave a taste of the minimalist life. Airbnb has proof of this trend as Shepherd’s Huts have seen 112 percent year over year search growth as well as tiny homes, which have seen an 85 percent year over year growth.

What else is coming for 2020? Here are a few other trends having a moment in 2020, according to Airbnb.

Travelers Will Spend More on Experiences Than Things

According to Airbnb’s 2020 trend survey, 57 percent of Americans say they prefer to spend their money on experiences over things. That means they’ll likely spend less on a massive rental and more on shared activities (like those found on Airbnb Experiences). Additionally, 37 percent of Americans say they plan on increasing their spending on experiences in 2020.

Travelers Will Spend More Time Outdoors

Travelers who took part in the survey also noted they are increasingly interested in connecting with nature on their vacations. Thirty percent of Americans say they want to take more outdoorsy trips and have more natural experiences. Airbnb also explained “Nature” is a top trending Experience category, up 103 percent year over year. And when people say they want to get out they really mean it as Airbnb notes that Igloos are some of the top trending listings on Airbnb in 2020, followed by campsites as the top trending listing type among Baby Boomers.

Travelers Will Seek Out More History-centered Trips

Airbnb’s survey found 32 percent of Americans would most like to learn about history and culture in 2020. On Airbnb History Experiences have increased 271 percent in supply and 116 percent in bookings globally. Homes listed on Airbnb featuring specific historic keywords have also already been booked 50,000 times for 2020.

Travelers Want to Take More Clean and Conscious Food-focused Trips

Everyone wants to go vegan in 2020, at least while on vacation. According to Airbnb, Experiences that include vegan options are seeing 579 percent growth in supply, while those with vegetarian options are seeing a 570 percent growth spurt. Overall, culinary travel remains popular on the platform with 35 percent of Americans saying they most want to spend their time enjoying food experiences while on vacation. Now all they need to do is find a food-focused tiny home in the wilderness and we’d be all set.