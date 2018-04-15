"I’m always appalled at how expensive some of these first and business class tickets can be, and the food is still atrocious," Padma Lakshmi once told us. "I’d just rather have something that I bring, know is going to fill my stomach, and tastes nice—whether you eat it at room temperature or hot. I bring my pre-made Padma's Easy Exotic rice because it’s not saucy — you just need a spoon and that’s it." This advice is actually quite the no-brainer when you think about it — especially if you’re someone who hates airplane food. You’ll feel much better when you disembark by filling up on foods of your choice, rather than pre-made, sodium-packed meals (which, in addition to being quite unhealthy, are very dehydrating).

