The 11 Best Travel Essentials for Safe Travel During COVID-19, According to Shoppers

This cute mask chain from Maskc is another great way to keep your face mask safe when you aren’t using it. It attaches to the ear loops of your face mask, so you can wear it around your neck like a necklace, which allows you tokeep your mask close and prevent you from misplacing it when you have to take it off. Shoppers say the accessory is as fashionable as it is functional, with some adding that they get compliments every time they wear the gold and pearl chain. “I like being able to wear my mask around my neck when I’m not using it rather than under my chin or setting it down. And this is very pretty,” wrote one shopper.

To buy: shopmaskc.com, $15