10 Holiday Travel Hacks Travel + Leisure Editors Swear By 

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful — especially when you're hitting the road and the skies with tens of millions of other Americans.

But whether you're heading home for Thanksgiving dinner or stretching your snowbird wings and flying somewhere tropical, knowing how to navigate the crowds, plan, and pack everything from clothes to presents can make all the difference when it comes to traveling easy between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

Fortunately, Travel + Leisure's editors have a few clever tips for surviving the season with their holiday cheer fully intact. Consider this your guide to making it through every flight, drive, and train ride without breaking a sweat.