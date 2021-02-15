This Emmy-winning Travel Host’s New Company Wants to Help You Plan Your Next Adventure

A new travel site makes it easier than ever to experience your destination like a local.

Darley Newman, TV host and producer of two Emmy Award-winning PBS series Travels with Darley and Equitrekking, has just launched a brand new travel site called Darley Vacations, in partnership with Virtuoso Travel Agency.

Using Newman's expert knowledge she gained from her travels, Darley Vacations offers intimate itineraries around the world that feature authentic food, culture, and adventure experiences with locals as the guides.

"I've had the most amazing adventures traveling and filming for over a decade and look forward to making it even easier for travelers to journey in my footsteps to these special places with the local experience guides I've loved," said Newman, in a statement. "Vacation time was precious before the pandemic, but it is now even more valuable as we eagerly look forward to creating memories."

These fully-guided vacations allow you to travel like Newman. Itineraries include diverse locations across the U.S. as well as international offerings. Choose from a family-friendly road trip along California's Central Coast; national park and forest adventures in New Mexico, New York, and California; Creole cooking classes in Martinique; ski lessons with an Olympian in New York's Adirondacks; a Rhine River cruise in Europe with lots of insider experiences; paddle boarding with a European champion in Brittany, France; an adventure package with horseback riding in Iceland; desert and city adventures in Dubai; or a visit to the "Hawaii of Asia" in South Korea — and more.

Newman will also be setting sail with guests in 2022 for a special Mediterranean Cruise with Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

In order to create each itinerary, Newman teamed up with travel advisor Cathy Moha of Gourmet Voyages. The new itineraries are mainly focused on nature and wellness in order to help people travel safely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring customizable private tours, and lots of domestic options.

"I'm especially looking forward to navigating travelers through the sometimes-complicated trip planning process, which should be convenient and fun and can be with the right travel professional," said Moha, in a statement. "This slow-paced past COVID year has in fact allowed Gourmet Voyages' team to dedicate more time to these itineraries, and to the Darley Vacations/Gourmet Voyages venture. All of this will benefit our travelers."

In addition, Newman will be hosting a live Facebook watch party and Q&A session, featuring her award-winning "Martinique Caribbean Culture" PBS episode on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. ET, in honor of Black History Month.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, visit the event page on Facebook. To check out Newman's special itineraries and plan an adventure of your own, visit the Darley Vacations website.