This Super Easy Hack for Saving Money on Hotels Is Going Viral on TikTok

TikTok is replete with travel advice. From secret spots to view some of the world's most famous attractions, to how to pack more in a carry-on suitcase, get upgraded to first-class, and even how to get your money back if an airline bumps you off a flight, the social media site is sharing it all. But hang on, there's one more tip to add to the list, thanks to TikToker Black Blonde Abroad.

"If you're traveling and going to be in a hotel, never, and I repeat, ever pay full price for it," the creator shares on a quick TikTok video.

Why? As Black Blonde Abroad explains, "A lot of them do price matching and not only that but will give you an additional discount if you find another place that's cheaper."

The TikTok star then shared the website TravelIsFree.com, which highlights which hotels offer best price guarantees. The list includes giants like Hyatt, whose guarantee reads, "If you find a better rate, we'll match it — and give you the choice of an additional 20% off or 5,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points."

The list also includes Hilton, whose guarantee is similar, stating, "We always do our best to offer you the lowest price, but if you find a lower qualified price on another site, we'll be happy to match it and give you 25% off your stay."

Even Mr. and Mrs. Smith makes the list, with a guarantee promising, "Our tastes may sometimes be expensive, but our rates aren't. Our best-price guarantee means that if you find a stay with us, then see it cheaper somewhere else, we'll match that rate and give you £50/$50/€50 Smith loyalty money (or local equivalent) to say sorry."