Should I Tip My Airbnb Host?

Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of Emily Post, author, and co-host of "The Awesome Etiquette Podcast," has agreed to weigh in on a few travel etiquette questions from a politesse perspective. So far, she's covered whether to recline or not to recline and kids on flights. Here, we ask about short-term rental etiquette and how it differs from hotel stays.

We know to tip the housekeeper at a hotel, but what about at an Airbnb? If there's a cleaning fee associated with your rental, do you have to tip? What if there's not? And how much cleaning up should guests do, anyway? It's a thorny topic, so we went to Post and a 33-year-old Airbnb host in New Orleans, Louisiana, for thoughts.

Am I supposed to tip when I stay at a short-term rental?

Post: "If there's a fee associated with it I don't really see a reason to tip. I look at Airbnbs as different than a hotel…if there's a cleaning fee, I'm not gonna pay extra. Cleaning services are different than hotel cleaning services: 'This is my business; I charge rates so I don't need tips.' … I'd not put it in the same category as hotel cleaning staff."

Host: "We don't charge cleaning fees for two reasons: I got the advice of another host who said that people tend to leave the place in better condition if they're not paying fees to clean. I appreciate that. I think of it more like Uber; it's all included, there's no other exchange of money. It's never happened in a year of hosting that someone's left a tip."

What if there’s no fee listed?

Post: "Then I don't worry about it. I also don't leave [places] messy. I've asked, 'Do you want the beds stripped or not?' and made everything neat."

If there are goodies for you to eat and drink for free, do you replace them?

Post: "I leave this up to the stayer; it's up to you how you decide how that's supposed to go. I personally try to replace some of those things; I try to refill some of the essentials…It depends on a) timing and b) how much did I consume. If I eat everything in their fridge and it's empty, yeah, I'm gonna try to buy some new groceries. I think it goes back to the 'Leave the place as you found it' theory. I wouldn't worry about getting the exact bottle of wine they had; if I had a few crackers out of a whole box I wouldn't worry [about replacing it]."

Host (who tends to have coffee, beer, eggs, and milk for guests): "I think of it as a gift to the guest — part of their stay — that's how I think about it."

If the house rules say for you to do all the dishes and strip the sheets, should you?