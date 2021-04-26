Learn How to Be a Fabulous Host With 'Dream Home Makeover' Star Shea McGee

Get the skills you need to be the best host possible when it's time to welcome company back.

As we all start traveling again, make sure you and your home are ready for guests.

But if you don't know where to start, Shea McGee (star of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover) and Airbnb can help you out. On Wednesday, April 28, McGee will be hosting a new Online Experience that will help you become the "host or hostess with the mostest."

"I believe that a home should be both beautiful and functional, not just for you, but for those who come and go as well. I've learned a lot over the years about how to use design to your advantage in creating comfortable, memorable spaces that reflect your personal style, and I'd love to share my tips with you," McGee said in a statement on the Airbnb blog.

During this one-hour session, Shea will lead the group with some expert styling and design to make your home as inviting as ever. Not only is this experience great for anyone who wants to have guests over in their home, it's also very valuable for people who are thinking about becoming an Airbnb host themselves.

Some subjects McGee will be covering include simple bed styling and pattern mixing, as well as talking about which sheets she loves, all of the different layers of styling, her own brand of pillows and laundress products for keeping sheets and pillowcases fresh, and more. Guests will also be able to ask McGee specific questions during this Experience.

Shea McGee organizing plant in marble kitchen Credit: Airbnb

Up to 10 people can book this experience, and booking will cost $100 per person, with proceeds benefiting The IIDA Foundation, a nonprofit for driving innovation and advancements in the commercial interior design field.

The class itself is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 1 p.m. ET. A livestream will also be available at the same time on the Airbnb YouTube channel.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Designed to Host with Shea McGee experience on Airbnb.