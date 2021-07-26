This New Company Will Let You Stay in Apartments Around the World for As Little or Long As You Like

The rise of the digital nomad has never been stronger. In 2020, nearly 11 million Americans identified as digital nomads, up from 7.3 million in 2019. Though millions more people can now live and work from anywhere, they will need a place to stay. Sentral, a network of urban residential communities, is hoping to fill that gap.

In July, Sentral launched a "new category in flexible living that redefines the way people live, travel, and work." This new category, called Home+, "combines the comforts of home with the adventure of travel."

The platform offers both designer-furnished and unfurnished homes with flexible lengths of stay, meaning guests can book lodging for as short or as long as they'd like in some of America's most desired cities.

Sentral apartment rental company Credit: Courtesy of Sentral

But, that's not all. Like other home-sharing companies, Sentral also allows qualifying residents to monetize their homes through Sentral's managed home share program.

"Sentral was founded with a bold vision: to redefine the meaning of home by building the world's most flexible and connected community," Jon Slavet, CEO of Sentral, shared in a statement. "There has been a massive shift to a 'work-from-anywhere' culture that is blurring the lines among home, work, and travel. Sentral is answering to a new generation of consumers who want home plus work or home plus travel. Together, we will build a global community of people living life on their own terms."

On the website, both residents and guests can experience Sentral through two flexible offerings: LIVE, which the company explains, "offers flexible leases for one month or more in either designer-furnished or unfurnished apartments," and STAY, which offers "bookings by the night for up to 29 days in designer-furnished apartments."