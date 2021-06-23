Here's How to Score Epic Deals on Business- and First-class Flights

Experience a more luxurious way of flying at a fraction of the price.

Scott's Cheap Flights, best known for surfacing flight deals through email, is giving passengers the chance to upgrade - literally.

The company just announced a new Elite membership level for travelers looking to book discounted airfares in premium economy, business, and first-class. Its existing premium membership option shows only flight deals in economy class.

Elite members have already been alerted to the availability of $863 round-trip premium economy flights between New York City and Barcelona, and to business-class flights between Newark and Lisbon for $1,150 round-trip - a bargain even by Scott's Cheap Flights standards.

Elite members can typically expect business-class flight deals to Europe with price tags of around $1,700. Business- and first-class flights to Asia are likely to come in around $2,200 round-trip from the U.S., which may feel like a bargain when you wake up well-rested in a faraway place.

Access to Elite deals costs $199 per year, about four times the cost of Scott's Cheap Flights Premium membership. Travelers upgrading from Premium to Elite may be eligible to pay a prorated fee.

Those selecting Elite membership will have the option of deciding how many deals they'd like to be notified about and can get savings alerts on everything from economy to first-class flights.

At $49 a year, Scott's Cheap Flights Premium membership allows people to track deals from up to 10 airports. It surfaces deals in economy class for travel two to nine months out, as well as weekend getaways and mistake fares that can result in big savings for savvy travelers.

A free membership tier allows travelers to track deals from five airports, alerting them to a limited selection of flight deals surfaced by the Scott's Cheap Flights team.