How do you show your person that they really do mean the world to you? Maybe you don’t know how to write a love letter, or put into words how your partner makes you feel. But that shouldn’t stop you from showing the love of your life how much you care. Perhaps you’re trying to write them a full love letter to celebrate an anniversary — or just because it’s been a stressful week and you want to lift their spirits. Or on the flip side, you might just want to send them a quick, goofy, lovey-dovey text to remind your special someone that you’re thinking about them while you're apart.

When you’re crafting your gushy love message, remember that something doesn’t need to subscribe to “traditional” gender norms to be romantic. In fact, most men and women I know find something much more romantic if it doesn’t follow a dated definition of what a relationship is. We don’t just need to be complimenting women’s looks and men’s strength.

Truly romantic love messages should explore your man’s beauty or your woman’s determination. Below, we’ve suggested prompts for “love letters for him” and “love letters for her,” but if the “love letter for him” speaks more to your lady love’s strengths, use it for her. Whatever the reason for showing your partner some affection (and to be clear, you never need a reason), here are 101 romantic love messages that will help you write love letters for him or her, or just send a short-and-sweet romantic text.

Romantic Love Messages for Wife

The best part of my day is your smile.

Being with you is the easiest choice I have ever made, and I’m so lucky I get to make it every day.

I love you more every day.

I love your honesty, your passion, your resilience, your courage, your partnership, and your smile.

As we grow separately, we also grow together, and it’s truly a privilege.

You’re my soulmate, my best friend, my partner, and my confidante. Thank you for that.

I want to be your favorite hello and your hardest goodbye.

Your smile takes my breath away. It took my breath away on the day we met, on our wedding day, today, and every day in between.

Thank you for teaching me what marrying your best friend means.

I wish every day you could see yourself the way I see you. Because I see you as absolutely perfect.

When I put my arms around you, I never want to let you go.

My life was black and white until you came in and added color.

Romantic Love Messages for Husband

I feel safest and happiest when I’m in your arms.

I choose you every day, and I’m so lucky you choose me, too.

I didn’t know what marrying your best friend meant until I met you.

You’re my first thought every morning and my last thought before I go to sleep.

You inspire a love in me that I never knew was possible.

I can’t wait to come home to you tonight.

I love you more than pizza. And I really love pizza.

I am so lucky to have you by my side today, tomorrow, and forever.

You make my heart soar, my mind race, and my lips form a perfect smile.

There are a million ways to say how much I love you that I truly don’t know where to start.

How to Start Your Love Letters for Him

Thank you for lifting me up when I’m at my best and my worst. I promise to always return the favor. (Then reflect on times when you have each pushed each other to be better, or been there for each other.)

There are a million words to describe our love, but let’s start with this one: everlasting. (Then give a few other words that describe your love and explain why.)

I’ll take care of you, and you’ll take care of me. (Discuss your partnership and how you appreciate being there for each other 50/50.)

I want to explore your eyes, the curves of your face, and the pout of your lips forever. (Tell him what else you want to explore.)

I’d say you’re my dream come true, but that would be an understatement. (Explain why he’s better than a “dream come true” or a “prince charming.”)

How to Start Your Love Letters for Her

I love who you are, I love who you were, I love who you are becoming. (Then add a sentence about her in the past, present, and future.)

I get lost in your eyes, I feel safe in your touch. (Then explain how she moves each one of your senses.)

You are beautiful when you wake, beautiful before your hair is brushed, beautiful at work, beautiful when you’re all dressed up, and beautiful on the couch in sweatpants. (Add examples of when her beauty mesmerizes you.)

You touch every part of my life. (Name a few parts of your life that she has changed for the better.)

P.S. I hope you feel beautiful today. (You can also say “I hope you feel as beautiful as you did when ___, and then fill in the blank.)

Romantic Quotes for Love Letters for Her

“We were together. I forget the rest.” - Walt Whitman

“Soul meets soul on lovers' lips.” - Percy Bysshe Shelley

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.” - Maya Angelou

“Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it.” - Nicholas Sparks

“I loved her and I loved no one else and we had a lovely magic time while we were alone.” - Ernest Hemingway

“You are my today and all of my tomorrows.“ - Leo Christopher

“When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement, and acceptance.“ - John Lennon

“Love makes you want to be better. But maybe love, real love, also gives you permission to just be the…[person] you are.” - Gillian Flynn

"Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." - Katharine Lee Bates

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.” - Alfred Tennyson

“People say they find love, as if it were an object hidden by a rock. But love takes many forms, and it is never the same for any man and woman.” - Mitch Albom

“You’re the greatest risk I’ve ever taken. And the greatest reward.” - Sylvia Day

“True love stories never have endings.” - Richard Bach

"All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love." - Leo Tolstoy

“To love another person is to see the face of God.” - Victor Hugo

“Lovers are patient and know that the moon needs time to become full.” - Rumi

“If you live to be 100, I want to live to be 100 minus one day so I never have to live without you." - A. A. Milne

“I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart).” – E.E. Cummings

“You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope…I have loved none but you.” - Jane Austen

“I have died every day waiting for you; darling, don’t be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years. I’ll love you for a thousand more.” - Christina Perri​​​​​​

“I love you the more in that I believe you had liked me for my own sake and for nothing else.” - John Keats

“You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.” - Margaret Mitchell

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” - Zora Neale Hurston

Romantic Quotes for Love Letters for Him

“It was one of those fine little love stories that can make you smile in your sleep at night.” - Hunter Thompson

“We loved with a love that was more than love.” - Edgar Allen Poe

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Suess

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person, and we are finally home." - Stephanie Perkins

“Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear.” - John Lennon

“I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” - Roy Croft

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." - Emily Bronte

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride.” - Pablo Neruda

“To love is to burn, to be on fire.” - Jane Austen

“I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love.” - Mother Teresa

“Where there is love there is life.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” - David Viscott

"At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." - Plato

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” - Nora Ephron

“We would be together and have our books and at night be warm in bed together with the windows opens and the stars bright.” - Ernest Hemingway

“The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in.” - Mitch Albom

“Love me when I least deserve it, because that’s when I really need it.” - Swedish Proverb

“You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are.” - Melissa Etheridge

“You and I, it’s as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together, to see if we know what we were taught.” - Boris Pasternak

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." - Nicholas Sparks

“I remember who I am when I’m with you.” - Nicole Christie

“All I’ve ever wanted was to be near you.” - Shannon Hale

“You are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing.” - E.E. Cummings

“No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.“ - Diana Peterfreund

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” - Paulo Coehlo

“Love is a game that two can play and both win.” - Eva Gabor

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.“ - Aristotle

Romantic Text Messages for Him or Her

Just so you know, I’m madly in love with you.

Counting the hours until we’re together again.

I can’t focus today, and I blame it on you. Because I can’t stop thinking about you.

Tell me how you’ll kiss me when I see you tonight.

Every time I think about you, my heart dances.

It was hard to get out of bed this morning, because I just want to hold you forever.

A friendly reminder that you bring so much joy into my life, and I love you for it.

I want to say I love you in a thoroughly non-corny way, but nothing comes to mind, so let me just say this: I love you.

You are beautiful, sexy, and cute, all at the same time.

Plans for the weekend? You, me, cuddling for 48 hours straight?

Goofy and Short Love Letters for Him or Her That You Can Put in a Text

I love you like XO.

You’re the cheese to my pizza.

Every time we part, I realize I want s’more. *insert fire and chocolate emojis*

I love you more than *insert taco emoji*

You’re my *insert sun emoji* and my *insert stars emoji*

Hey there *insert honey emoji*! I just wanted to say I love you.

Our puppy and I have big plans to give you a million kisses tonight.

You’re the *insert light bulb emoji* of my life.

Me + You = A forever kind of love