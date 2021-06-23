This Luxury Suitcase Brand Is Letting Travelers Take Instagram-worthy Passport Photos in Its NYC Store

Luxury suitcase brand Rimowa is bringing a cool factor to the boring task of getting your passport photo taken by installing a photo booth right in the middle of it's New York City store, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The futuristic-looking booth, set up inside the company's newest flagship shop in SoHo, is free to use and produces travel-ready 2x2-inch passport photos, which the machine will both print and email.

"We wanted to design an innovative retail experience for the launch of our Soho flagship store that provides a valuable and differentiated offering to travelers," Emelie De Vitis, Rimowa's chief marketing officer, told T+L. "Our teams came up with a reimagined passport photo experience that is more premium and convenient than what's currently offered, which is often seen as a pain point in the travel journey."

The self-service booth is equipped with flattering lighting (because a good passport photo is key) and offers privacy with an architectural divide.

American travelers looking to renew their passports are required to send in a color photo taken within the past six months with a plain white or off-white background, according to the Department of State. Photos should be printed on matte or glossy photo quality paper - and selfies aren't accepted.

Currently, passports can take up to 18 weeks to renew, which includes up to 12 weeks for processing and factors in up to six weeks for mailing, according to the State Department. Those hoping to get their passport faster can pay a $60 fee for expedited service, which can take up to 12 weeks: up to six weeks for processing and up to six weeks for mailing.

Travelers can also pay an additional $17.56 for one to two-day delivery for the return of their completed passport.

In the meantime, the State Department has agreed to honor expired passports for Americans who are currently abroad and looking to return to the U.S. until the end of the year.