Visiting Native Land: The Importance of Considering Whose Land We're on When We're Traveling

Native Land Digital, an Indigenous-led Canadian nonprofit, is one place to start. The website has a constantly-evolving, searchable map that makes it easy to find which Indigenous nations and communities have ties to the land. Travel + Leisure spoke to Christine McRae, executive director at Native Land Digital, about how travelers can use the website as a resource for further education. When traveling, McRae mentions looking at the Indigenous knowledge of that place, finding out what it is called (by the Indigenous people — in their language), and learning about the points of significance (including where historical events took place). She says, "We have this responsibility to push deeper to learn about the full stories of the place" because we're often presented with a colonial history that barely scratches the surface of the sometimes thousands of years of human history. "As Indigenous people, we're part of that living culture, that living history, and we've always been here." McRae adds, "We have a responsibility to educate ourselves on whose land we're on, and who the people are that we can make a connection with."