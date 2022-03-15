3 Travel Experiences Centered Around Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue: Global Vision Awards 2022

Decades before the world knew about the inhumane conditions taking place inside factory farms, Gene Baur had a hunch. The Cornell Agriculture graduate went undercover to expose the detrimental impacts of industrialized farming, not just on the animals but on the land, the workers, and the climate. In 1986, he took his dedication even further to co-found Farm Sanctuary: a 175-acre refuge for pigs, sheep, turkeys, and cattle caught in the cycle of big agriculture. The property in New York State's Finger Lakes region has since expanded to add 100 acres (and welcomed a sister property, 45 miles north of Los Angeles) and rescued more than 1,000 animals. Today, six newly refurbished cabins and cottages (furnished mostly with vegan products) offer guests the chance to embrace a plant-based lifestyle while learning about ethical farming practices and assisting with daily barnyard tasks. Last year, of the approximately 3,000 visitors who spent the night, 70 percent said they'd make a change to their diet after a tour of the property, according to the analytics firm Faunalytics. "Farm Sanctuary exists in stark contrast to a cruel and destructive system," Baur says. "The Sanctuaries are both a model and a message that, as human beings, we can and must do better." — Heidi Mitchell