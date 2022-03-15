4 Sustainable Architecture and Infrastructure Projects Worth Planning a Trip Around: Global Vision Awards 2022 

Centered around what has long been regarded as the world's most beautiful avenue, the Champs-Élysées is today dismissed by many Parisians as a traffic-plagued tourist attraction. To save it, last year the city announced an ambitious $300 million transformation, to be overseen by architect Philippe Chiam­baretta and his PCA-Stream design firm. The project, says Chiam­baretta, is less about designing buildings and more about designing experiences. "It's reprogramming a new and healthier way of living in and engaging with a city," he explains. "That's the key to the urban planning of the future." A big piece will be drastically reducing the number of cars and replacing traffic-clogged roads with greenery for art exhibitions and outdoor dining. Other areas will be converted to pedestrian zones and bike lanes, as well as new retail spaces for local businesses. Chiambaretta hopes the renovations, which will be completed in phases over the next eight years, will not only entice Parisians to return to their beloved avenue but also serve as a model for cities around the world. — Gisela Williams