These Travel Companies Are Setting a New Standard in Responsible Tourism: Global Vision Awards 2022

As Blake Scholl sees it, travel has been a net good for the world: "Since the dawn of the jet age," he says, "people have been able to spend more time with other people in other cultures." But as he pondered a world in which everything — from computers to phones to cars — was getting significantly more efficient and environmentally friendly, the lifelong airplane geek wondered why the same wasn't happening for aircraft. Scholl made it his goal to help air travel become "faster, more affordable, and dramatically more sustainable than it is today." By 2029, his Denver-based company, Boom, plans to put into service the 65-seat Overture, the first supersonic commercial aircraft since the Concorde. The Overture will minimize noise and run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel. And from the start, acknowledging that no machine lasts forever, the team has designed with both airborne efficiency and possibilities for recycling in mind. United Airlines has already ordered 15 Boom Overture jets, which will whisk passengers from New York to London in less than three-and-a-half hours. "We want to make the airplane you most want to be on — with speed, comfort, and convenience," Scholl says, "and also the best one for the planet." — Jeff Chu