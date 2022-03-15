Global Vision Awards 2022: How We Chose the Panel and Honorees

The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards aim to identify and recognize companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Not only are our honorees demonstrating leadership and creative problem-solving — they are taking actionable, quantifiable steps to protect communities and environments around the world. We hope they inspire industry colleagues and fellow travelers to do their part.

In order to ensure that a broad spectrum of people, places, and projects were represented, we assembled a panel of experts across the travel, hospitality, retail, and non-profit sectors. This panel changes every year, but is always made up of thought leaders who have made concerted efforts to support more eco-friendly and socially responsible initiatives in their personal and professional lives. Each panelist submitted a list of nominations, along with a short explanation for each pick. T+L's editors and special correspondents did the same.

Panelists were prohibited from nominating themselves or their own projects. Some panelists may be affiliated with honorees on this year's list; those honorees were chosen without regard to the makeup of the panel. All nominations were vetted and evaluated by the Travel + Leisure editorial team.

The Awards Panel

Neha Arora is the founder and managing director of tour operator Planet Abled, which organizes accessible itineraries in South and Southeast Asia.

Bill Bensley is the founder and creative director of Bensley, a Bangkok- and Bali-based design studio.

Nina Faulhaber and Meg He are the founders and co-CEOs of sustainable clothing brand Aday.

Keith Henry is president and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada.

Amanda Ho is the co-founder of Regenerative Travel, a consortium of sustainable and socially responsible hotels.

Jeninne Lee-St. John is the editor in chief of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia.

Gregory Miller is the executive director of the Center for Responsible Travel.

Beks Ndlovu is the founder of African Bush Camps, a luxury safari outfitter operating in Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Lindsey Ofcacek is the co-founder and managing director of the LEE Initiative, a nonprofit focused on equity in the U.S. restaurant industry.

Shalmali Rao Paterson is a senior travel consultant at adventure-focused tour operator Wild Frontiers.

Mads Refslund is a chef and the culinary director at Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York.

Indré Rockefeller is the co-founder and chief brand officer of Paravel, a Climate Neutral Certified luggage brand.

Paul Tumpowsky is the founder and CEO of luxury travel company Skylark.

Luis Vargas is the founder and CEO of small-group cultural tour operator Modern Adventure.