6 Hotel Brands Changing Travel for the Better: Global Vision Awards 2022

Sonu Shivdasani and Eva Malmström Shivdasani put the Maldives on the traveler's map in 1995 when they opened the Indian Ocean archipelago's first luxury resort, Soneva Fushi, in the Baa Atoll. Now the couple, who currently operate four properties under the Soneva Resorts banner, are tackling the far greater task of saving the country from rising sea levels. In response to dire warnings from climatologists, they have established SCIE:NCE, short for Sustainability and Conservation for Island Ecosystems through Nurturing Collaborative Endeavors. Led by Dutch biologist Dr. Bart Knols, the group is at the forefront of coral propagation, using 3-D printers at its Soneva Fushi lab to restore and regrow damaged reefs. The center's scientists are also enacting solutions to other pressing environmental issues, such as eradicating invasive mosquitoes, banning single-use plastics, and recycling wastewater. All breakthroughs and resulting programs are shared with the Maldives' other resorts and islands in an effort to create widespread change at a time when, Knols says, there is no alternative. "The impacts of climate change hit us in the face faster and more dramatically than we could have envisioned," he says. "I don't need to provide more reasons for doing what we do. We have no choice." — Heidi Mitchell