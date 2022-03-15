5 Brands and Organizations Pushing for a More Responsible, Sustainable Retail Industry: Global Vision Awards 2022

Six years ago, on her way to run a half-marathon in Florida, Nikki Porcher missed her flight and ended up at an event supporting young entrepreneurs. That serendipitous moment changed her life, as well as that of many others. Being the only Black woman present inspired her to start a blog, Buy from a Black Woman, in which she wrote weekly posts about sourcing products and services from Black female business owners. "Although there are more and more Black women founders, their annual sales are five times smaller than other women-owned businesses due to lack of support and awareness," explains Porcher. Her blog soon attracted thousands of readers, and she started receiving donations to support her work, eventually deciding to create a compendium of Black-woman-owned enterprises that anyone could access. "The list has grown to include 600 businesses," Porcher says. Last year, she partnered with H&M to go on the Black Women Inspire Tour, which hit 19 cities to bring awareness to Black women entrepreneurs nationwide. This year, in addition to partnering with H&M again, Buy from a Black Woman received a grant as part of Goldman Sachs' "One Million Black Women" initiative, which is investing $10 million in capital and $100 million in philanthropic support for Black women. Porcher says one of her goals is to encourage everyone to "just replace one item in your household — coffee, toothpaste, makeup — with a product produced by a Black woman. It can make a difference." — Gisela Williams