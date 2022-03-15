These Projects Are Changing the Way We Eat for the Better: Global Vision Awards 2022

The most interesting chefs working today are not just dreaming up Michelin-star worthy menus or tinkering with ingredients in their kitchens. They are also students of foodways and passionate activists who champion the environment and local farmers. Some have even opened laboratories that invest in scientific and agricultural research. Think: Alex Atala in Brazil, Dan Barber in New York, and Rene Redzepi in Denmark. In Chile, the pioneer is Rodolfo Guzmán, the chef and founder behind Boragó in Santiago. Trained at Mugaritz in Spain, Guzmán went on to study nutrition so he could better understand the connection between food and health. In 2006, he opened Boragó. Over time, he has developed connections with 200 foraging communities throughout the country to supply ingredients such as arrayán, a wild fruit that is available one month a year, and more than 30 types of mushrooms that grow only in Chile. Each of his dishes is typically born out of a new product encountered on his many trips throughout the country. Short Ribs in Brown Sugar Loaf with Nettle "Moss," for instance, resembles textured coal, while Frio Glacial — a dessert of menthol granité, mint ice cream, and lemon foam — looks like a tiny glacier topped with fragile purple flowers from the Atacama Desert. In 2019, he relocated his restaurant to a new contemporary glass building at the foot of Cerro Manquehue, the highest peak in Santiago, with a garden and a culinary research center dedicated to the education and promotion of Chilean ingredients. — Gisela Williams