Marriott Bonvoy Members Can Now Earn Points for Eating at Their Favorite Restaurants — Here’s How

Now you can earn Marriott Bonvoy points simply by enjoying a delicious meal.

Marriott Bonvoy is now rewarding members in the U.S. who link their account with Eat Around Town, a program that allows members to earn points by dining at their favorite restaurants.

Members who use this opportunity can earn thousands of points over the next couple of months at thousands of restaurants using this program –– particularly if they eat out a lot. So not only are you getting a great dinner, you are also earning points toward your next trip.

There are two perks that come with linking your Marriott Bonvoy account to Eat Around Town. New members can earn an enrollment bonus of up to 6,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points by ordering food three times at participating restaurants and leaving a review within the first 60 days of signing up. Members will earn 1,000 points after their first $30 order and review, 2,000 points after the second, and 3,000 points after their third, adding up to 6,000 points overall.

Bonvoy members can also earn an extra 1,000 bonus points after every 10 meals. Though members have to spend over $30 on their order, they are not required to leave a review. These bonuses can be earned any time between now and Dec. 31, 2021.

Every member earns points for every dollar they spend at participating restaurants, in addition to these bonuses. The program's more than 11,000 restaurants (nationwide) not only include chain restaurants, but also local favorites, too. It's a great way to support your local eateries while also earning bonuses for yourself.

In order to cash in and earn points, sign in with your Marriott Bonvoy account on the Eat Around Town website and link a debit or credit card. If you're not a member of Marriott Bonvoy, you can sign up for the program on the Marriott website.