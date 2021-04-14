Marriott Bonvoy Members Can Now Earn Reward Points by Using Uber, Uber Eats

Members in the United States can link their Marriott account with the rideshare and food delivery apps.

Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn points by using Uber and Uber Eats and put them toward a free hotel stay, the hotel company shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday.

Members in the United States can link their Marriott account with the rideshare and food delivery apps, and use the points they earn toward a free getaway at 7,600 different participating hotels around the world. Travelers will earn three points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Uber Comfort, Uber Black, or Premium rides; two points per dollar spent on any $25 or more Uber Eats order; and six points per dollar spent on any $25 or more Uber Eats order delivered to a Marriott property.

Jennifer Vescio, the global head of business development for Uber, told T+L the partnership allows travelers to "turn their stay-at-home habits into their next dream vacation."

Any Marriott members who link their account and have at least one qualifying transaction by April 30 will also earn an extra 2,000 points.

"Based on recent search volume on Marriott.com, we know our members cannot wait to begin planning their next vacation and together with Uber, we are giving them more opportunities to earn points toward free nights through everyday activities like food delivery," David Flueck, the senior vice president global loyalty at Marriott International, told T+L. "This tremendous relationship with Uber reflects our goal to engage members and enable them to earn and redeem points whether or not they have a stay booked."

To link the two accounts, members need to open the Uber app and tap 'settings' before scrolling down to 'Marriott Bonvoy' under the rewards section. All point balances can be viewed on a member's Marriott Bonvoy account profile.

Beyond rides and at-home food deliveries, Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn points by dining at restaurants when they link their account with the Eat Around Town program.