Rentals on Turo include everything from sedans to Teslas and even luxury sports cars.

You Can Now Earn Major Delta SkyMiles by Using This Car Rental App

Delta Air Lines may have done away with SkyMiles on basic economy fares, but the airline is now giving frequent flyers a new way to earn awards.

Delta is teaming up with the peer-to-peer car-sharing service Turo to reward SkyMiles members every time they book. SkyMiles members new to Turo (think Airbnb for cars) can earn 2,000 SkyMiles on their first trip after linking their profiles.

Passengers can then earn 500 miles for each additional booking.

"Delta and Turo share a passion for connecting people through travel, which is why this partnership makes so much sense," Turo CEO Andre Haddad said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Delta's unsurpassed global network of destinations coupled with our unrivaled network of Turo hosts is a huge win for travelers."

It's worth noting that Delta passengers who've already booked with Turo won't get quite as sweet of a deal, though they will still be able to earn 500 SkyMiles on each booking after linking their SkyMiles and Turo accounts.

Turo allows travelers to book private vehicles, sometimes at better rates than car rental agencies. Depending on drivers age and the make of the car, Turo could also be a much more affordable option, as the company has less young driver fees than some rental agencies. The service became especially popular during last year's rental car crunch, which sent prices soaring and left many travelers scrambling to find wheels.

Turo operates in more than 7,500 cities in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. It counts more than 1,300 makes and models among its inventory, including several Teslas. Some Turo vehicles can be rented for as little as $25 a day — a fraction of what many travelers found themselves paying in top destinations last summer.

Vehicles have to be returned to their individual owners, so drivers traveling one way will need a backup plan.

Delta also partners with Hertz offering medallion members of all tiers different opportunities to earn miles.