Delta's New Credit Card Offers Include Up to 100,000 Bonus Miles

Image zoom Courtesy of Delta Airlines

The Delta SkyMiles American Express Card is back and better than ever for frequent travelers.

On Jan. 30, Delta and American Express announced the card is available once again, but this time, it’s coming with more rewards and enhanced travel perks. That includes a few limited-time offers across the portfolio of cards and up to 100,000 miles for those who qualify. Oh, and to make it just a little bit cooler, the Delta SkyMiles Platinum and Reserve American Express Business and Consumer Cards will be made of metal, making it even more fun to whip out when paying for everyday expenses.

“The completely reimagined cards are tailored to what our customers told us is most important to them,” Sandeep Dube, Delta Vacations CEO and SVP, customer engagement and loyalty, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring years of planning and in-depth research to life with new benefits focused on more ways to earn miles, get to status faster and make travel easier.”

Here’s what each level of card membership will get you.

Image zoom Courtesy of Delta Airlines

With the Delta SkyMiles Blue American Express Card, members can earn 15,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in purchases on their new card in the first three months.

In the next class, with the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card, members can earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in purchases on their new card in the first three months. As a bonus, these card members will get 10,000 bonus miles after their first anniversary of card membership.

Next up is the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card. Those members can earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on their new card in the first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after their first anniversary of card membership.

Finally, there’s the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card. Members holding this card can earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $5,000 in purchases on their new card in the first three months, plus, an additional 20,000 bonus miles after their first anniversary of card membership.

Cardholders can then redeem those miles for flights at any time using Delta’s “pay with miles” option right on its website. There is no limit to how many times you can use this option so long as you have sufficient points.

For more information and how to apply, check out delta.com/amex.