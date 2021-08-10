Amtrak Is Offering Its Biggest Credit Card Bonus Ever for Its 50th Anniversary

Amtrak has been celebrating its 50th anniversary year in a big way. Not only did it kick off the year by opening the new Moynihan Train Hall in New York City, but it has also been launching various limited-time sales throughout the year. Now comes one of its best offers yet — 50,000 bonus points for those who sign up for an Amtrak Guest Rewards World credit card by Sept. 30, 2021, as long as they spend $2,500 on the card in the first 90 days.

The new incentive, which launched last week, ups the normal bonus of 20,000 points by 150% — and that symbolic 50,000 points for the 50th anniversary is worth up to $1,250 in Amtrak travel, officially making it their "highest online bonus points offer ever," Amtrak said on its official site. The card, which is a partnership with Bank of America, has an annual fee of $79. For additional restrictions and to apply, visit amtrak.com/apply.

Once you are a cardholder, every $1 spent using the card on Amtrak travel earns three points, while other qualifying travel gets two points, and all other purchases get one point. Additionally, when the card is used for Amtrak purchases on board, a 20% rebate is automatically applied in the form of online credit.

On top of the lofty bonus, Amtrak is also offering another program to help train travelers reach Amtrak Guest Rewards status tiers — or requalify for status they might have lost during the pandemic. Not only are previous tier statuses extended through February 2022, but they're also doubling Tier Qualifying Points (TQPs) in order to help members get to the next level faster. No registration is needed for the double up, and it will automatically be added for all 2021 travel.