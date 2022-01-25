Here's Why You Should Book Your National Park Summer Vacation Now

Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, which really should be a federal holiday allowing us all the time and energy to plan the epic getaways we deserve. But don't worry if you don't have an entire day to plan, because RVShare has an excellent trip option all planned out for you.

According to RVShare's annual trend report, both domestic travel and travel via RV are likely to remain popular choices for vacations throughout the year. As the company's data shows, more than half of likely 2022 travelers (54 percent) say national and state parks, as well as nature reserves, are important factors when deciding what type of vacation to choose in 2022.

An RV under a starry sky Credit: Courtesy of RVshare

"Our findings are encouraging and reflect the ongoing evolution of the travel industry, proving that desire to hit the road has never been stronger," RVshare's CEO Jon Gray shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "While 2020 and 2021 may have been a time of discovery for many when it comes to RV travel, the category is growing in demand as more and more people find RV and motorhome accommodations appealing for a number of priorities and reasons."

A view from inside an RV in the desert Credit: Courtesy of RVshare

Additionally, when deciding on the type of vacation to choose for the coming year, nearly two-thirds of likely 2022 travelers (63 percent) responded that they are looking for beautiful scenery and half (50 percent) are considering outdoor activities.

But, because finding a campground managed by the National Park Service usually requires booking a spot three to four months out, and with so many travelers looking to vacation in national parks this year, would-be vacationers need to book well in advance. That means today, Plan for Vacation Day, is your day to make those park reservations you've been thinking about. And, if you're inclined to visit via RV, today's the day to book that, too.

Need help deciding which national park to choose?

An excellent option in 2022 is paying a visit to Yellowstone National Park, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with a packed calendar of events and a few must-see exhibits from the Native American nations who have called the area home for thousands of years.

An airstream in the forest Credit: Courtesy of RVshare

Another stellar spot to visit in 2022 is Yosemite National Park, which is currently hosting a lottery for interested campers to snag a spot at its most popular campground this summer.

Want to see one of America's best national parks in a whole new way? Make your way to Badlands National Park in South Dakota for its Astronomy Festival, which brings together scientists, photographers, and stargazers for an epic few days of gazing up into the heavens for fun. (You can find dates for this event and other stargazing happenings here.)