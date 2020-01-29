4 Sites That Let You Book Flights and Pay Later

Image zoom Getty Images

No matter what your budget is, travel still costs money. In fact, one of the biggest reasons why people don’t travel more often is due to the high airfare and hotel rates that force travelers to shell out huge amounts of cash all at once. For many people, this can be a serious blow to your budget and finances.

Luckily, there are a plenty of companies out there that can cater to your budgetary needs by allowing installment payments on your biggest expenses, according to Lonely Planet.

Perhaps the most recognizable way to spread out your travel expenses is through the popular booking site, Expedia. If you are paying for a booking that is over $200, you’re eligible to spread out your payments in monthly installments for up to three, six or 12 months, thanks to Expedia’s partnership with the online lender, Affirm. In order to get the option, customers can select a flight and hotel package and then select the “Monthly Payments” tab.

The start up Airfordable goes one step further by allowing travelers to submit a screenshot of their itinerary in order to get a customized payment plan, Lonely Planet reported. And there’s no commitment to book with a specific site, since Airfordable actually works with several booking sites, such as Google Flights, Priceline and Expedia.

In addition, airlines like Thomas Cook and Virgin Holidays have their own monthly installment plans, according to Lonely Planet. Thomas Cook offers a “buy now, pay later” plan that is available for travel dates between Nov. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2019. Virgin allows customers to set up a direct debit line, which takes payments up until 12 weeks before departure.

Next time you’re thinking of going on vacation, you might want to look at these sites in order to book the trip of a lifetime without spending your whole life savings.