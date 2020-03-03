Here's Why You Should Never Park at the Airport

When going on a trip, a lot of people opt for parking at the airport. It's close, it's convenient, and you don't have to wait for a cab when you finally return home.

However, according to Forbes, airport parking is actually not a great option for your wallet, or for your car.

According to Forbes, there are quite a few reasons why parking at the airport is perhaps the worst way to start your trip. First, it's very expensive compared to other options out there.

It's no secret that parking at the airport might cost you. Prices for parking in an airport lot could actually cost you hundreds, according to Forbes. For instance, long-term parking for John F. Kennedy airport is $18 per day — and for a week-long trip, that adds up to $126. The most expensive airport parking is at London Heathrow Airport, where you can spend up to $244, Forbes noted.

This added expense may have been, at one time, very necessary depending on where you live. But with the advent of rideshares like Uber and Lyft, not to mention expanding mass transit, driving yourself to the airport seems to be becoming a thing of the past.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Los Angeles, California, USA. Credit: Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

In addition, there is a risk that you could return to a damaged car. Not all airport lots are covered, leaving your vehicle exposed to the elements. Plus, there's no accounting for other drivers accidentally scratching doors, denting bumpers, or cracking windows.

Instead of parking at the airport, Forbes reported, there are actually a lot of good alternatives. Besides mass transit and Uber, travelers can also opt for a Park-Sleep-Fly option that lets you park your car in a safe parking lot at a nearby hotel in exchange for one overnight stay. This gives you a more competitive rate for your parking.

Plus, there are websites that can search for off-site parking spots that are still as convenient and come at a much cheaper rate. Sites like Way.com can help you find unused parking spots near the airport as well.