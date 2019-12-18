This 7-piece Packing Cube Set Has Over 2,500 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Under $20

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

As Marie Kondo intended, we all want to organize our lives. This includes our suitcases when we travel. There are a lot of “correct” methods for packing a suitcase that people swear by when they’re giving tips: Roll your clothes, use vacuum space-saving bags, bundle your clothes… the list goes on. The issue with all of these tips is that they don’t really help you organize the items you’re putting in your suitcase. Sure, you’ll be able to fit a lot of clothes into a small space, but once you get to your destination, good luck finding anything you put in there.

Enter: packing cubes. These little guys seem to be everywhere, and with good reason. They’re basically an organizational fever dream, perfect for keeping order in what would otherwise be a chaotic suitcase. With so many options out there, it can be difficult to decipher which is the best packing cube set out there — but based off the over 2,500 five-star Amazon reviews on the seven-piece YaMiu packing cube travel organizer set, I think the search is over.

First of all, most packing cube sets come with four or five pieces, so seven pieces included in this set is a bargain — especially considering that the YaMiu packing cube set is only $20 on Amazon. Amongst the seven pieces, included is four packing cubes (two small sizes, a medium size, and a large size), one shoe bag, one toiletry bag, and one TSA-approved toiletry bag.

The bags are water-resistant, and both of the toiletry bags are waterproof, so you can even use them to separate dry and wet clothes — something that could be invaluable if you’re going on a tropical vacation. Even if you don’t end up utilizing the water-resistant feature, the fact that there are multiple bags is useful on its own: You can separate and pack your clothes based on weather, location, or even type. I did say organizational fever dream, didn’t I?

The cubes come in a variety of colors, including blue, pink, red, and black, so you can match them to your suitcase as desired. As an added bonus, there’s a lifetime warranty on the cubes, so if there are any issues you can rest assured that you’re covered.

Amazon customers love the product, as the 2,500 five-star reviews suggest. One reviewer called it a “must-have,” commenting “I wish I could give 6 stars because I would…I found these bags well made, easy to zip up, and [they] came with a storage cover bag as well so they won't get dusty on your shelf.”

Other reviewers said they loved how “lightweight” the bags were, so they definitely won’t add any bulk to your suitcase — just organization.

You can check out the YaMiu packing cubes on Amazon for all the features it includes, as well as to see how much reviewers love them for yourself. Now, all that’s left to do is book a trip so you have an excuse to use them, yeah?

