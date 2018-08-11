10 Things Full-time Travelers Never Fly Without

Short flights along the coastline or country-hopping through Europe are easy enough to prepare for, but when you're tangoing through multiple time zones or spending more than six hours on a plane? It's important to fill your personal item with the necessary goods to help keep you entertained, healthy, and (at least somewhat) zen.

Every type of traveler requires something different to spend an extended period of time up in the air — snacks for some, technology hacks for others, and for most, a solid neck pillow or blanket are needed to lure the ever-elusive plane-seat sleep.

So alongside a few of my personal recommendations, I asked six full-time travelers — some of whom have spent years circling the globe — to share what they pack to help them survive a long flight. If you've got a long travel day on the horizon, consider this your shopping list.