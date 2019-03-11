How to Pack Lighter, Smarter, and Faster, According to T+L Editors

"All memes aside, I've been living the Konmari lifestyle for a few years now, and her folding method may be one of the biggest takeaways. Not only does the method save room in drawers at home, but the folded clothes can go quickly in a bag or suitcase for extremely fast packing. Another perk of using the Marie Kondo method is being able to see your entire wardrobe at once so you don't have to waste time digging in boxes of storage for off season clothes when taking a warm weather vacation in winter months."— Mariah Tyler, Visuals Editor

To buy: "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing" by Marie Kondo, amazon.com, $10