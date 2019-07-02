Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Known for putting a playful twist on all-American style, the designer fills her tote with practical in-flight products and whimsical pieces that remind her of childhood. Ahead, Tory Burch takes us through all of her essentials.

1. A Versatile Tote Bag

Tory Burch Tote bag Credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch

"The Miller tote is my perfect carry-on. It's great for the beach or can be dressed up to wear to a meeting in the city. I love the natural canvas, and stripes constantly inspire me. I really like the asymmetrical mix here."

To buy: Tory Burch Miller Canvas Tote, $348; toryburch.com.

2. A Good Book

Bad Blood Credit: Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf

"Bad Blood, the story of the disgraced biomedical company Theranos, is shocking and a good reminder that often things are not what they seem. It is hard to believe the level of deception, how many people could have been hurt."

To buy: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, by John Carreyrou, $17; amazon.com.

3. Headphones

Bose headphones Credit: Courtesy of Bose

"Anyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with music. My boys are constantly introducing me to new artists. Because I travel a fair amount, I need headphones that will drown out just about everything. These definitely do the trick."

To buy: Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, $230; bose.com.

4. Hand Sanitizer

Dr Bronner's Hand Sanitizer Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Bronner's

"The more I read, the more convinced I am that it is essential to have hand sanitizer when you travel. This one has become a bit of an addiction."

To buy: Dr. Bronner's Organic Lavender Hand Sanitizer two-ounce spray bottle, $5; thrivemarket.com.

5. Sunscreen

Supergoop sunscreen Credit: Courtesy of Supergoop

"I wear SPF every day. Sunscreen is the one product I think we all can agree is truly important. This one is oil-free and ultra-lightweight. I love the scent—super subtle and clean."

To buy: Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $19; sephora.com.

6. Tennis Shoes

Tory Burch Sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Tory Sport

"These sneakers are chic and extremely comfortable, but what I love most is that they remind me of a pair I had growing up. Nostalgic and modern at the same time."

To buy: Tory Sport Bubble Stripe Sneakers, $228; toryburch.com.

7. Something Sweet

Saltwater taffy Credit: Lauri Patterson/iStockphoto/Getty Images

"Candy is my weakness, and old-fashioned saltwater taffy is impossible to give up. There is always a bit of a fight over certain flavors in my family. Strawberry and vanilla definitely go first."