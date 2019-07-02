Why Tory Burch Always Packs Salt Water Taffy in Her Carry-On
Known for putting a playful twist on all-American style, the designer fills her tote with practical in-flight products and whimsical pieces that remind her of childhood. Ahead, Tory Burch takes us through all of her essentials.
1. A Versatile Tote Bag
"The Miller tote is my perfect carry-on. It's great for the beach or can be dressed up to wear to a meeting in the city. I love the natural canvas, and stripes constantly inspire me. I really like the asymmetrical mix here."
2. A Good Book
"Bad Blood, the story of the disgraced biomedical company Theranos, is shocking and a good reminder that often things are not what they seem. It is hard to believe the level of deception, how many people could have been hurt."
3. Headphones
"Anyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with music. My boys are constantly introducing me to new artists. Because I travel a fair amount, I need headphones that will drown out just about everything. These definitely do the trick."
4. Hand Sanitizer
"The more I read, the more convinced I am that it is essential to have hand sanitizer when you travel. This one has become a bit of an addiction."
5. Sunscreen
"I wear SPF every day. Sunscreen is the one product I think we all can agree is truly important. This one is oil-free and ultra-lightweight. I love the scent—super subtle and clean."
6. Tennis Shoes
"These sneakers are chic and extremely comfortable, but what I love most is that they remind me of a pair I had growing up. Nostalgic and modern at the same time."
7. Something Sweet
"Candy is my weakness, and old-fashioned saltwater taffy is impossible to give up. There is always a bit of a fight over certain flavors in my family. Strawberry and vanilla definitely go first."
To buy: Cape Cod Salt Water Taffy, $11 per pound; capecodsaltwatertaffy.com.