Tim Gunn's Guide to Packing

My travels are so unglamorous, you have no idea,” says Liz Claiborne chief creative officer Tim Gunn, the Project Runway host and former Parsons design professor. Gunn regularly travels for work from his home in New York City to Los Angeles, “the nation’s other fashion capital.” Here, he shares his business-travel must-haves and tells how to “make it work” (to use his famous catchphrase). His standard travel uniform: A dark John Bartlett suit and a neutral tie. “I try to travel without a tie, but if I’m getting off a plane and have to do television, I wear it instead of packing it, to avoid wrinkles.”