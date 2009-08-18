Tim Gunn's Guide to Packing
His standard travel uniform: A dark John Bartlett suit and a neutral tie. “I try to travel without a tie, but if I’m getting off a plane and have to do television, I wear it instead of packing it, to avoid wrinkles. I’m a Lab Series addict. I primp and groom more on the road: clay masks, loofahs—I treat a hotel bathroom like a personal spa. I always check my Tumi roll-aboard—I don’t bother with toiletries in one-ounce sizes. A Jack Spade messenger bag in black Teflon-coated canvas keeps everything dry.” Gunn never travels without a Tide to Go pen (for unforeseen mishaps) and packs his own soap, from Pears. He also brings his Gateway laptop along. “Its tiny size is perfect for the plane.” When packing, attention to detail is important: “I make certain that if I have a shirt with French cuffs, I pack cuff links. I’ve learned the hard way—paper clips can look modern and chic, but only in a pinch.”
John Bartlett suit
My travels are so unglamorous, you have no idea,” says Liz Claiborne chief creative officer Tim Gunn, the Project Runway host and former Parsons design professor. Gunn regularly travels for work from his home in New York City to Los Angeles, “the nation’s other fashion capital.” Here, he shares his business-travel must-haves and tells how to “make it work” (to use his famous catchphrase). His standard travel uniform: A dark John Bartlett suit and a neutral tie. “I try to travel without a tie, but if I’m getting off a plane and have to do television, I wear it instead of packing it, to avoid wrinkles.”
Lab Series bag
“I’m a Lab Series addict. I primp and groom more on the road: clay masks, loofahs—I treat a hotel bathroom like a personal spa.”
Tumi roll-aboard
“I always check my Tumi roll-aboard—I don’t bother with toiletries in one-ounce sizes.”
Jack Spade messenger bag
“A Jack Spade messenger bag in black Teflon-coated canvas keeps everything dry.”
Tide to Go pen
Gunn never travels without a Tide to Go pen (for unforeseen mishaps) and packs his own soap, from Pears.
Gateway laptop
He also brings his Gateway laptop along. “Its tiny size is perfect for the plane.”
Cuff Links
When packing, attention to detail is important: “I make certain that if I have a shirt with French cuffs, I pack cuff links. I’ve learned the hard way—paper clips can look modern and chic, but only in a pinch.”