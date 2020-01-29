Looking for a raincoat that’s safe to wear at night? Over 3,300 Amazon customers suggest this cute topper from Charles River Apparel. The raincoat has a reflective stripe on both the front and the back to help you stay visible in the dark. It also has zippered side pockets, adjustable cuffs, and a hood to keep you nice and dry. One customer wrote, “My husband and I went to Ireland during more of a misty/rainy time. This worked well for what I needed it to do. It was lightweight, packable, and a vibrant color. I wasn’t sure about the reflective strip on the front at first, but it is nice to have when it gets darker out and you are walking with cars shining at you.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $35