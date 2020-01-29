The Best Women's Rain Jackets for Traveling, According to Thousands of Reviews
Not only are most rain jackets super lightweight and easy to pack, but many are also cute enough to be worn when the sun is shining, too. Some rain jackets are even portable enough to be folded up and stored in a compact pouch between uses, while others are made from breathable fabrics and feature ventilation holes to keep you from overheating.
While there are plenty of rain jackets in stores, you’ll probably find out the hard way that most are not as weatherproof as they say they are. So instead of wasting time and money buying raincoats that aren’t as durable and water-repellent as they claim to be, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to see which jackets will actually keep you dry — even during the biggest of storms.
These top-rated jackets, outlined below, have countless glowing reviews and thousands of perfect five-star ratings between them. From cute, waterproof raincoats to durable, wind-resistant options to ultra-chic trench coats, keep reading to see the 14 best women’s rain jackets customers love the most.
Best Packable Option: Cole Haan Packable Hooded Raincoat
Unlike other rain jackets that tend to be boxy and shapeless, this sleek waterproof Cole Haan jacket has adjustable ties at the back to cinch in your waist and help show off your figure. It also has a detachable hood and a snap-down storm flap. The best part? It comes with a compact travel pouch that the jacket fits into when folded up, so you can easily pop it into your purse whenever you don’t feel like wearing it.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $200)
Best Lightweight Option: Columbia Arcadia II Jacket
This rain jacket from Columbia is not only made from a waterproof fabric, but it also has seam-sealed protection so water can’t get seep through anywhere. Lightweight and breathable, it has a drawstring storm hood and is flexible enough to move around in, making it a great option for outdoor activities like hiking or cycling. Bonus: It comes in eight stylish colors.
To buy: zappos.com, $60 (originally $90)
Best for Heavy Downpours: The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Water Repellent Raincoat
This sleek jacket from The North Face features a water-repellent finish that will keep you dry in even the biggest of storms. It also has a cinch-cord hood for added protection and zippered pockets to keep your belongings dry. “This jacket is extremely flattering,” raved one shopper. “I can’t tell you how much I love it. The back is a little longer than the front and it’s so nice for when it’s raining and you don’t want your back end wet. This is a must-have quality jacket for sure! I’m planning on buying it in every color!”
To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $120)
Best Quick-Drying Option: Fisoul Waterproof Rain Jacket
This Fisoul Rain Jacket is a number one best-seller on Amazon for a reason. The sleek topper is made from a lightweight, quick-drying material and has a breathable venting system that’ll keep you dry all day long. What’s more, it comes in both long and short lengths and a slew of color options for you to choose from. “This is the perfect jacket to take when traveling. I wore it when vacationing abroad, whether the temperature was cool or the weather was rainy. It didn't wrinkle, and I liked that the hood was detachable. Also, the pockets snap, and that was perfect to keep my rail pass,” raved one shopper.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Most Comfortable Option: Joules Shoreside Waterproof Hooded Jacket
Like your outerwear to be nice and cozy? Opt for this cute rain jacket from Joules. The waterproof coat has a soft cotton jersey lining that looks and feels great. “Everything I wanted in a raincoat,” said one customer. “This jacket is absolutely stunning. I live on the coast and this is the perfect raincoat. The material is soft and comfortable. It is not too thick or too thin.”
To buy: nordstrom.com, $150
Best Extra-Long Option: L.L.Bean H2OFF Long Raincoat
Looking for an extra-long raincoat that will keep your legs dry, too? Invest in this waterproof duster coat from L.L.Bean. It has a mesh lining for added ventilation, as well as roomy front pockets and a protective hood. The jacket is also machine-washable and dryable.
To buy: llbean.com, $169
Best Poncho: Linenlux Hooded Rain Poncho
If you’re in the market for a compact poncho that’s small enough to keep in your handbag while traveling, consider this cute option by Linenlux. The waterproof topper has a covetable Amazon’s Choice recommendation thanks to over 1,400 customers giving it an impressive 4.5-star review. Customers love the ultralight poncho not only because it offers ample protection from the rain, but also because it comes in 30 stylish colors and prints.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Best Hooded Trench Coat: London Fog Double-Breasted Hooded Trench Coat
For a more classic rainy day look, opt for this sleek trench coat from London Fog. The double-breasted trench hits above the knee to offer ample coverage from the rain. It also has a spacious hood that provides extra warmth and protection. “I ordered this coat because I wanted a nice rain coat that I could wear for work trips. I am able to wear a fitted suit under it if needed. I really like the traditional look of trench [coats] and think the quality is very good considering the price! I would definitely recommend.” said one reviewer.
To buy: macys.com, $100 (originally $200)
Best Reflective Option: Charles River Apparel New Englander Waterproof Rain Jacket
Looking for a raincoat that’s safe to wear at night? Over 3,300 Amazon customers suggest this cute topper from Charles River Apparel. The raincoat has a reflective stripe on both the front and the back to help you stay visible in the dark. It also has zippered side pockets, adjustable cuffs, and a hood to keep you nice and dry. One customer wrote, “My husband and I went to Ireland during more of a misty/rainy time. This worked well for what I needed it to do. It was lightweight, packable, and a vibrant color. I wasn’t sure about the reflective strip on the front at first, but it is nice to have when it gets darker out and you are walking with cars shining at you.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
Warmest Option: L.L. Bean H2OFF PrimaLoft-Lined Raincoat
This classic L.L. Bean raincoat has a removable PrimaLoft lining that adds the perfect amount of warmth with no added bulk. It also has a storm hood and is fully ventilated for added comfort. “I purchased this raincoat to wear on a trip to Alaska 10 yrs ago. The zip out lining made the coat perfect for the wet cold summer climate. I wear the coat almost daily in spring, summer, fall and sometimes winter. It has also traveled across the USA & Canada,” said one reviewer.
To buy: llbean.com, $159
Best Anorak: Blanc Noir Camo Hooded Anorak
Fashion-forward travelers should pay attention to this sleek anorak from Blanc Noir. The water-resistant jacket features a stylish design, protective hood, and adjustable drawstrings at the waist and hem. The machine-washable jacket zips closed but also includes a snap storm flap for extra protection from rain and wind. “This is one of the best jackets I have ever owned,” said one reviewer. “I would get married in this jacket. Seriously, I love all of the intricacies. The pattern is fun but neutral. So well made and tons of compartments/pockets. Perfect fall-winter jacket. It’s amazing.”
To buy: nordstrom.com, $199
Most Durable Option: L.L. Bean Stowaway Rain Jacket
This high-quality L.L. Bean rain jacket is made from a durable Gore-Tex material that is meant to last for years to come. The raincoat has core vents as well as an adjustable three-way hood, and it even conveniently folds up and can be packed away in its own pocket. Many of the numerous five-star reviews said it was “the best rain jacket ever”
To buy: llbean.com, $199
Best Breathable Option: Eddie Bauer Rainfoil Packable Jacket
This fully breathable raincoat from Eddie Bauer is made from two layers of weatherproof fabrics to keep you dry, even in the heaviest of downpours. The jacket also has adjustable velcro cuffs, a drawstring hem, a high-neck collar, and a storm hood. It’s even made with a patented StormRepel finish to fully block moisture from seeping in.
To buy: eddiebauer.com, $75 (originally $99)
Best Windproof Option: Uniqlo Blocktech Coat
This cute raincoat from Uniqlo is not only waterproof, but windproof, too. It’s made with a water-resistant material that sits atop a lightweight thin film to block anywind from entering the coat. What’s more, the topper features ventilation holes under the arms for added breathability and comes in four stylish colors. “I bought this coat the day prior to my trip to New Zealand as I knew that there would be some rainy days during my visit there. I love the coat as it served the purpose of protecting me from getting wet,” said one shopper.
To buy: uniqlo.com, $70 (originally $100)
