The One Suitcase Hack That Will Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-free, According to a Professional Packer

Lydia Mansel of Just Packed shares a packing trick that ensures your clothes stay smooth wherever you go.

By Lydia Mansel
Published on July 29, 2022
Asian man packing her clothes into a suitcase, getting ready for a trip.
Photo: Getty Images

Delayed planes, lost luggage, misplaced passports, long security lines, wrinkled clothing. These are the not-so-glamorous parts of travel that rarely end up on your Instagram feed. While it's hard to circumvent most of these unfortunate instances, there is a secret to at least avoid one of these inconveniences: wrinkled outfits.

Let's face it. No one wants to be stuck ironing on vacation. Sure, you could make a case for bringing a travel steamer along for the ride, but that just takes up precious suitcase space. Don't worry. You don't need either. It all comes down to the proper way to pack your bags. And we promise it's one of the simplest hacks to follow.

You know the large plastic bags you come home with from the dry cleaner? Instead of stuffing them in your trash or recycling can, save them. When packing for your next adventure, put your more delicate items inside the dry cleaning bags, including your cotton and linen pieces. Don't worry about fabrics like silk, wool, denim, and cashmere, as they are less likely to wrinkle.

You'll fold each piece of clothing as usual and place it inside a separate bag before placing it in your suitcase or duffel bag. This tactic works because the bags will slide against each other, meaning your cotton t-shirts and breezy linen pants won't get stuck and inevitably cause deep creases and messy wrinkles while in transit.

No dry cleaning bags? No sweat. Trash bags or liners work too — just make sure they aren't scented. You want to avoid a suitcase that smells like fresh pine or lemon zest.

Unfortunately, this travel secret isn't fool-proof (a few wrinkles may pop up), but it will reduce the number and severity of creases.

What if you don't have any plastic to spare? Layering your clothes with tissue paper can be helpful, too. Loosely rolling your delicate clothes is also preferable to folding; just place them on the top or outer portions of your bag, where there will be less pressure.

One final anti-wrinkle packing tip for those travelers who tend to procrastinate: Unpack as soon as you arrive. Yes, it's tempting to drop your suitcase off and head straight to the hotel pool, but you'll spend more time getting rid of those wrinkles later on. Take five minutes, hang up your most delicate clothes, and then enjoy a wrinkle-free vacation.

Lydia Mansel is a travel writer and founder of Just Packed, a stylish traveler's resource for packing lists and product recommendations.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Person packing her suitcase and preparing for vacation
How to Pack a Suitcase Like an Expert
Editor Cooling Products
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Cooling and Sun Protective Items I'm Bringing to Morocco
Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L
Shoppers Are Amazed by How Much They Can Fit Inside This $33 Collapsible Cooler Bag
Items to pack laid out with a bag
I'm a Packing Expert — Here Are 3 Major Mistakes I Avoid When Packing Boots
Travel Dresses
The Best Travel Dresses of 2022
A packed suitcase from above on the bed on a holiday or a business trip containing a water bottle, an unlocked smartphone, a cosmetic bag, sunglasses, plane tickets, clothes and keys
I'm a Professional Packer and These Are the Things I've Regretted Packing in My Carry-on
Veken shoe bags
Flight Attendants Love These Space-saving Travel Packing Cubes — and They're Just $21 for Prime Day
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
This Impressively Spacious 3-piece Luggage Set Is 42% Off for Prime Day
Exterior facade of Gleneagles
I'm a Professional Packer — Here's Everything I Brought on a Trip to Scotland
Professional packer, Lydia Mansel, packs a suitcase and carry-on in a room at Post House inn.
The Biggest Packing Mistakes to Avoid, According to a Professional
Editor Toiletry List
I'm a Travel Writer — and These Are the 7 Toiletries I Always Pack
Best Travel Pants for Women Tout
The Best Travel Pants for Women
Man Packing a Garment Bag
The Best Garment Bags for Wrinkle-free Travel
Shacke Pak 5 Set Packing Cubes Travel Organizers with Laundry Bag
Flight Attendants Swear by These Packing Cubes That Help You Fit Two Weeks' Worth of Clothing in Your Suitcase
Clea & Joanna of the Home Edit
'Home Edit' Star Joanna Teplin Shares Her Tips on How to Stay Organized at Every Stage of Traveling
Luggage cup holder hack
This Flight Attendant-approved Luggage Cup Holder Is the Most Genius Travel Accessory We've Ever Seen