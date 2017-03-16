Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even packing ahead of time (and not half an hour before heading for the airport) is not a foolproof method for ensuring you don't forget something, whether you're traveling for a whole month or just for a weekend.

And just as frequently as you forget something vital, you'll also remember that specific thing right when there's no turning back. Just made it to the airport? That's the moment you'll think of the sunblock you left on the dresser. We've rounded up five commonly forgotten items, including everything from toothpaste to swimsuits, along with links to buy best-selling, top-rated versions on Amazon. Not only will you never forget these essentials again, but you might also find some of your new favorite products.

Most Commonly Forgotten Items On Vacation Credit: Photo Illusration by Mariah Tyler; Image Source: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Phone Chargers

Maybe you even remembered to pack it — and then left it in an outlet at the airport. Either way, phone chargers are a must-have for any trip. Sure, a charger is easily replaceable, but a new one every trip can cost you, so next time you're on the go, try to remember to always unplug that charger when you get your device. Luckily, two of Amazon's best-selling charger for iPhones and Androids are sets that come with multiple cables, so you can keep one in every travel bag. And consider getting a portable battery charger to reduce the times you have to charge from power outlets.

Toothpaste

When packing your toiletry bag, it's all too easy to forget the essentials that you're so used to keeping in your medicine cabinet or bathroom drawer. The front desk at a hotel can sometimes help out with a travel-size toothpaste, but frequent travelers have no excuse for forgetting toiletry basics. Sure, TSA rules can be a pain, but make it a habit of stockpiling travel-sized necessities like toothpaste, sunblock, and shampoo and conditioner, and then keep them in a basket in the bathroom or on a closet shelf. Then, whenever you go to pack for a trip, all you have to do is grab them. And of course, don't forget a travel-size hand sanitizer to keep on hand at all times.

More frugal travelers should buy a set of travel-sized bottles to refill with their own products.

Swimsuits

There's nothing worse than getting to a hotel and realizing there's a pool — if only you had remembered to pack your swimsuit. Amazon has tons of affordable swimwear all year-round, and you can't go wrong with the site's bestsellers for men and women.

Maybe just always pack a swimsuit?

Hair Brushes and Combs

As becoming as the windblown look can be, traveling with some basic grooming items is a good idea. Hair brushes and combs are another item that's easy to forget on your bathroom counter, so make sure you keep a spare or a travel-size version in your luggage at all times.

Umbrellas

Whether you're traveling to a rainy climate or not, you never know when a stray shower might pop up, and nothing's worse than getting caught in a downpour unprepared. A compact, travel-size umbrella should always make its way into your carry-on, so you can stay dry and avoid spending extra cash on a flimsy convenience store umbrella.