We Tested 9 Travel Hair Dryers — Here Are the Ones Worth Buying

Best Overall: Conair Cord Keeper Travel Hair Dryer

Also available at Walmart

Why We Love It: It has a retractable cord, which means it'll take up less space in your luggage.

What to Consider: That retractable cord gets a little less easy to use over time.

The Conair Keeper hair dryer is a great travel option not only because it's lightweight and compact, but it also has a retractable cord, making it super easy to pack. The handy hair tool also features a foldable handle and ionic conditioning and tourmaline ceramic technology to help you achieve smooth locks with less damage.

It has dual-voltage so you can travel with it internationally, and it features two heat and speed settings as well as a cool shot button. The hair dryer is easy to use, powerful, and dries hair pretty quickly. Plus, it's one of the most reasonably priced options on our list.

Weight: 1.6 pounds | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.5 x 4.1 inches | Power: 1875 watts