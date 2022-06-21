We Tested 9 Travel Hair Dryers — Here Are the Ones Worth Buying
While almost all hotel rooms are stocked with a tiny hair dryer, these mediocre hair tools typically only have one setting that is either so weak it barely dries your hair or is so hot it completely fries it. It will pay off to invest in your own travel hair dryer, and we set out to find the best ones you can buy.
After testing various options, we've deduced that Conair's Cord Keeper Travel Hair Dryer is the best travel hair dryer on the market. It takes up a very small amount of space in your luggage since it's so compact and features a retractable cord. And despite its size, it has plenty of power settings to choose from. But if you're looking for a travel hair dryer with a folding handle, frizz-fighting technology, or an ultra-quiet motor, take a look at our list. You're sure to find something you like.
T+L's Top Picks
Best Overall: Conair Cord Keeper Travel Hair Dryer
Also available at Walmart
Why We Love It: It has a retractable cord, which means it'll take up less space in your luggage.
What to Consider: That retractable cord gets a little less easy to use over time.
The Conair Keeper hair dryer is a great travel option not only because it's lightweight and compact, but it also has a retractable cord, making it super easy to pack. The handy hair tool also features a foldable handle and ionic conditioning and tourmaline ceramic technology to help you achieve smooth locks with less damage.
It has dual-voltage so you can travel with it internationally, and it features two heat and speed settings as well as a cool shot button. The hair dryer is easy to use, powerful, and dries hair pretty quickly. Plus, it's one of the most reasonably priced options on our list.
Weight: 1.6 pounds | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.5 x 4.1 inches | Power: 1875 watts
Best Grip: Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000
Why We Love It: It's exceptionally easy to hold, control, and pack.
What to Consider: It's on the pricier side.
This compact but powerful hair dryer by Harry Josh Pro Tools was one of our favorite hair dryers to test. It's pretty quiet compared to others, and the lightweight tool is just a little bit bigger than a Kindle. It also features a curved handle for extra comfort and control; our hands didn't cramp up or get tired when using this model, unlike with some others. With its eight different heat, speed, and ion settings, you can switch things up depending on what's best for your hair type.
The ion functionality is the one of the most impressive features; it left our hair looking and feeling extra smooth and shiny. It's one of the more expensive options on the list, but it's built to last thanks to its 2,000-hour motor life rendering. It also comes with a two-year warranty for extra security.
Weight: 1.16 pounds | Dimensions: 14 x 3.7 x 7.5 inches | Power: 1875 watts
Best With Extras: Eva NYC Mini Healthy Heat Hair Dryer
Also available at Ulta
Why We Love It: It's cute and tiny but super powerful, and it comes with its own carrying bag.
What to Consider: It doesn't have the longest lifespan.
This travel hair dryer by Eva NYC is one of the smallest dryers that we tested, and it's a great option for travelers trying to save space in their luggage. The dryer itself features two heat settings and has dual-voltage, so you can pack it for international trips. It didn't get as hot as some of the other dryers we tested, but it was just as powerful.
The best part of this travel-ready dryer is the fact that it comes with a mini diffuser attachment and a mini air concentrator attachment, as well as an adorable holographic traveling case to store everything in. The brand also makes a miniature hair straightener and miniature curling iron, so you can do your full hair styling routine wherever you are.
Weight: 1.14 pounds | Dimensions: 9.5 x 3 x 6 inches | Power: 1200 watts
Best Quiet: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Best Quiet: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Why We Love It: Its quietness and quick-drying abilities are extremely impressive.
What to Consider: It's the most expensive option on our list.
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is specially designed with a digital motor in the handle. The high-speed dryer works to dry hair faster than most other models and uses intelligent heat control to make hair super shiny. It's also incredibly lightweight and features a unique design that makes it easy to pack.
Not only did the dryer leave our hair frizz-free and smooth, but it's also one of the quietest hair dryers we've ever used. It's a great option if you often travel with companions, as you can style your hair without disrupting them or their sleep habits. Plus, it dries your hair so quickly you'll be out the door in a snap.
Weight: 1.8 pounds | Dimensions: 9.6 x 3.9 x 3.1 inches | Power: 1600 watts
Best Lightweight: BaByliss Nano Titanium Travel Hair Dryer
Also available at Walmart
Why We Love It: It's not only the lightest option on our list, but it's also the most compact.
What to Consider: It occasionally overheats and shuts off mid-use.
This hair dryer by BaByliss features nano titanium technology to help give your hair a quick dry and a long-lasting sleek finish. It has two heat settings, plus a dual-voltage so it can be used anywhere in the world.
The best part is the folding handle though, which makes it super compact, allowing it to easily fit in a carry-on bag. While other options on this list also fold up, this one was the smallest and most lightweight foldable dryer we tested.
Weight: 9.6 ounces | Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.5 x 6.25 inches | Power: 1000 watts
Best for All Hair Types: T3 Afar Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer
Also available at Sephora
Why We Love It: It has customizable heat and airflow settings, so it'll always be perfect for your exact hair type.
What to Consider: It doesn't fold down as compactly as other folding dryers on our list.
Sometimes it's worth looking into hair dryers that work with your specific hair type. But if you've got T3's Afar Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer on hand, you can rest assured knowing it'll leave your hair looking its best whether you have long, short, curly, straight, dry, or naturally oily hair — as long as you use the right settings for you.
And that's the thing about this hair dryer we love so much. Not only does it have three heat and two speed settings, but it also features IonAir technology, which gently airstreams negative ions onto the hair. If you work with the dryer to find your perfect personal settings, you'll be on your way to shiny, frizz-free hair in no time. The fact that the tool folds and comes with a concentrator attachment and a vegan leather carrying bag is just an added bonus.
Weight: 1.27 pounds | Dimensions: 5.25 x 3 x 8.25 inches | Power: 1500 watts
Best Frizz-fighting: T3 Featherweight Travel Hair Dryer
Why We Love It: It doesn't get too hot, so it doesn't fry your hair.
What to Consider: It's not as powerful as some of the other dryers on the list, so it may take a bit longer to dry your hair.
If you deal with frizzy hair like we do, this T3 Featherweight hair dryer is your best bet. The high-tech dryer features patented Softaire technology that helps deliver smooth, frizz-free results. It features two heat and speed settings as well as a cool shot button and dual-voltage so you can travel with it abroad.
The handle also folds up, making it super compact and easy to pack in any type of bag. The dryer releases negative ions to help seal the cuticle to lock in moisture, banish frizz, and leave hair looking super shiny. Your hair will likely even remain frizz-free and smooth for the entirety of your blow out.
Weight: 13.9 ounces | Dimensions: 10 x 7.75 x 3.75 inches | Power: 1200 watts
Fastest Drying Time: Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Hair Dryer
Also available at Ulta
Why We Love It: It dries even long hair in around 10 minutes.
What to Consider: It doesn't last very long on the hottest setting, so you'll likely have to alternate between high and low power.
Don't want to waste time doing your hair while traveling? Invest in this travel hair dryer by Drybar. The lightweight and compact option dries hair in about 10 minutes and leaves it looking sleek and shiny. The hair tool may be tiny, but it's just as powerful as most full-sized dryers.
The dryer features ionic technology to seal the cuticle and help reduce frizz, while its 1200-watt motor features two heat settings and a cool shot button. It even has a collapsible handle for easy storage and comes with a cute drawstring travel bag.
Weight: 13 ounces | Dimensions: 7.09 x 4.37 x 10 inches | Power: 1875 watts
Best Salon-strength: Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ionic Hair Dryer
Also available at Walmart
Why We Love It: It has an extra long 9-foot cord.
What to Consider: It's not exactly compact.
This ceramic + ionic hair dryer by Olivia Garden might not be as small and compact as some of the other options on the list, but it's definitely one of the lightest dryers we've tried. The salon-quality dryer only weighs 14 ounces, so you don't have to worry about it adding weight to your already stuffed luggage — plus, it comes with two different sized round brushes for styling.
The dryer finishes up hair exceptionally quickly, and its ceramic technology helps prevent heat damage while adding shine. Out of all the dryers we tested, this one gave us the most salon-worthy locks. The hair tool features two speeds and three heat settings, as well as a cool shot button. It comes with two air concentrator nozzles and a sleek travel bag to pack everything in.
Weight: 14 ounces | Dimensions: 17.52 x 14.72 x 4.84 inches | Power: 1875 watts
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I put a hair dryer in my carry-on?
Yes. There are currently no airlines that prohibit hair dryers in your carry-on. Just be sure that you can fit it safely inside and that your bag fits carry-on specifications.
How should I pack my hair dryer when I travel?
Whether you put your hair dryer in your carry-on or your checked bag, you should pack them in a space surrounded by soft items, like clothes, so the dryer doesn't move around too much (and potentially break) in transit. It's also a good idea to wrap the cord and secure it with something such as a hair tie or rubber band.
Tips for Buying a Travel Hair Dryer
Keep it compact
Small and lightweight is always best when it comes to travel hair dryers. Regular-size dryers tend to take up precious space in your suitcase and weigh it down, so opt for a tiny pick — bonus points if it has a folding handle.
Make sure you have the right amount of power
If you've ever used a hair dryer while traveling only to realize it's too weak or too hot for your hair type, you know how that can put a bit of a damper on your trip. To prevent this, buy a travel dryer with similar wattage and power settings to your at-home hair dryer, and be sure to test it out before you go. Many typical dryers are about 1800 watts.
Remember where you're traveling
Keep in mind that traveling internationally calls for some tweaks to your usual travel routine. If you're headed to another country, you'll likely need a power adapter or voltage converter on hand for your dryer. In many countries electrical voltage is 220/240V, while U.S. and Canadian devices are designed for 110/120V.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are experts when it comes to savvy traveling, so they know a thing or two about travel hair dryers. For this article, editors Rebecca Carhart and Hillary Maglin tested and reviewed some of the best portable dryers on the market to compile a list of the most lightweight and reliable options for your next trip.
