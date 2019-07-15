Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Packing is almost always a hassle. From deciding on your outfits to trying to squeeze last-minute necessities into a carry-on, it can be an overwhelming task. To make the process a bit easier, travel experts will often recommend investing in packing cubes to save space and make organizing a breeze. If you don't know where to start, Amazon shoppers have already done the hard work for you — over 2,400 reviewers claim the Bagail Packing Cubes Set are one of the best on the market.

The Bagail packing cubes come as a set of six, including two slim cubes, two medium cubes, and two large-sized cubes. They each have zippers, handles, and mesh panels so you can easily identify what's packed in each one. Shoppers say they can fit much more than they anticipated in each cube, plus they come in 14 different color and pattern options so you can mix and match. Anne McAlpin, packing expert and founder of packing resource Pack It Up, suggests buying a variety of cube colors. So if you're looking for, say, pants, you'll know what exactly color cube to grab. "It took me years to get on the packing cube bandwagon, but using them has changed my life," she previously told Travel + Leisure.

Bagali Packing Cubes Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon shoppers love the Bagail packing cubes so much that they're the retail giant's number-one best selling set and stand at an overall 4.8-star rating.

"I got these packing cubes on a whim, for a trip I am taking. I had no idea that they would end up being so great! I was mostly interested in the smaller ones, but I ended up using all six in my medium size suitcase. I found that I can keep my shoes, shirts, pants and so on separate and neat. It's amazing how much you can actually fit into these things," one customer wrote. "I got 4 pair of shoes in the medium sized one and 10 shirts in the big one. And needless to say, my suitcase is organized and I know where everything is. I won't have to do the scavenger hunt through my suitcase when I need something. These are a great travel must have, especially for the price."