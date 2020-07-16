Window Swap Lets You Enjoy the View From Other People's Windows Around the World

Travel may be on hold, but that doesn't mean the views have to be.

One of the best small pleasures you can have while traveling is looking out the window of your hotel to drink in the view. Of course, traveling to new windows isn’t available for people who are in quarantine.

As lockdown measures to combat coronavirus continue in many parts of the world, people are finding new ways to “travel” without actually traveling.

Window Swap, a website that lets you gaze out of other people’s windows all over the world, is one way to get the feel of being in a new place while staying safe during the pandemic, CNN reported.

A husband-and-wife team of creatives in Singapore, Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, wrote on their “About” page that the site was their “quarantine project.” And anyone who is feeling the wanderlust during lockdown will surely be grateful for their initiative.

Anyone can access Window Swap, no app downloads or subscriptions needed, and find a video of a new window to gaze through, which is refreshed randomly whenever you click a button at the bottom of the screen. Videos of windows can be submitted by anyone who wants to give people a new perspective in the world. These videos must be a 10-minute, static, horizontal shot of your window in order to submit.

Windows appear from all corners of the world, including places around the U.S., in India, in France, in Japan, and everywhere in between. Some windows are especially beautiful, with views of city skylines, pristine lakes, or lovely countrysides. Others are fairly ordinary, with views of people’s plant-filled porches, outdoor construction, or suburban neighborhoods. You might even see a person’s pet in the video, which is always delightful.

“Let's face it, it's going to be a while before we travel again and wake up to a new view outside our windows," Ranjit told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "So until then, why not voyeuristically travel by looking out of somebody else's window for a while?”