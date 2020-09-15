The Twitter From Home Trends Report shows the most popular trends in travel, entertainment, and food since March.

Since March, things around the world have looked undeniably different due to the spread of COVID-19. The time between now and the start of the global coronavirus pandemic has changed each and every one of us, and social media was there to document it all — from our wildest thoughts about Tiger King (that was six months ago!) to messages of hope, virtual trips to museums, and recreating our all-time favorite travel photos while stuck at home.

Now Twitter is giving us a reminder of what we've spent the majority of 2020 talking about while locking down and adjusting to our new normal with the Twitter From Home Trends Report. The report, Twitter says, is a look at “what we’ve been listening to, watching, eating, and doing to stay connected and entertained in quarantine,” using tweets from the U.S. between March1 and Sept.1, 2020. And yes, there’s even a little insight into travel.

According to the report, people might not have taken to the skies like originally planned, but there has been a 93 percent increase in people using the camping emoji. There’s also been a 24 percent increase in tweets about National Parks, with Yellowstone being the most popular to tweet about. And that all adds up because camping and national parks make for safe ways to take a socially distant vacation.

On the flip side, the airplane emoji saw a 50 percent decrease of usage in tweets as the pandemic crippled air travel across the globe. The world map emoji also saw a decrease of 56 percent, according to Twitter.

During a period where people spent an unprecedented amount of time at home binging movies, TV shows, and music, people took to twitter to share their thoughts and theories on entertainment. Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance on Netflix was the most tweeted about TV show. Tributes to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last month, topped the movies category, followed by Beyonce’s stunning video album, “Black Is King.” And in music, people couldn’t stop tweeting about KPOP, with BTS racking up the most tweets during quarantine.

For food, McDonald’s new spicy chicken nuggets garnered the most attention on twitter while bread took second as everyone suddenly became home bakers. Speaking of hobbies, the emoji of a woman doing yoga (in lotus pose specifically) was up 161 percent, the yarn emoji was up 67 percent, and the joystick emoji grew 88 percent even though Nintendo Switch systems were sold out across the planet.

And of course, in probably the least shocking news from the report, the use of the toilet paper emoji went up 475 percent thanks to the great toilet paper panic of 2020.

Most tweeted about food in the U.S.:

Chicken Bread Cake Cookies Cheese Chocolate Rice Beans Potato Salad

Most tweeted about movies in the U.S.:

“Black Panther” “Black Is King” “The Avenger: End Game” “The Batman” “Hamilton, The Musical” “Sonic The Hedgehog” “Mulan” (Live Action) “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” “The King of Staten Island” “Frozen 2”

Most tweeted about TV Shows in the U.S.:

The Last Dance Big Brother Brasil Tiger King SpongeBob SquarePants Avatar the Last Airbender Insecure 90 Day Fiancé Grey’s Anatomy Saturday Night Live

Most tweeted about musicians in the U.S.:

BTS Kanye West Beyoncé Drake Megan Thee Stallion NCT Bad Bunny ATEEZ Cardi B Harry Styles