World's Strangest Spa Treatments

Where to experience it: The Cassanova Beauty & Wellness Center at the Hotel Cipriani, in—where else?—Venice.

What it is: Exactly what it sounds like: a 40-minute massage performed in a specially modified gondola, piloted slowly through the Venetian Lagoon (a private area off the Grand Canal) by your own personal gondolier. To further protect your privacy, the massage focuses on the upper body, face, and feet, keeping the lower body draped at all times. To protect your skin, this outdoor massage is given using a special oil with SPF protection.

Best for: Mild exhibitionists.

