Super-Short Travel Disaster Stories

"Packed bags to catch the next flight to Puerto Rico. No flights. Ended up in Zurich, in March with bathing suits."

Can you tell such a tale in just one tweet? That's the challenge we've posed to the Travel + Leisure community this year with our Super-Short Travel Story campaign. We've received more than a thousand submissions—funny, romantic, wistful—each at 140 characters or less. Some of our favorites recall moments when things go awry.

As much as we celebrate the joys of travel, we know it's not all fun and games when you're on the road. Disaster can strike in ways large and small. For one traveler, a goofy photo op on a police motorcycle in Costa Rica led to a stop at the local jail. Another tweeted about waking up to find a curious bear had broken into her car in Yosemite National Park.

These are the kinds of misadventures you return home to share with friends and, eventually, laugh about. Indeed, many tweets noted a happy ending to the unexpected. A taxi strike in Casablanca, for instance, prompted a stranger to volunteer to carry a visitor's bags until they found her hotel.

But for the perspective that only travel, good and harrowing, can provide, perhaps @SarahRebekkah tweeted it best: "boat ride home from dive trip to Apo Island, catching tail end of monsoon. Cold wet hungry thirsty, thinking: Best day of my life."

Read more of T+L's Twitterature, and then tweet your own Super-Short Travel Story using hashtag #TLStory. The best ones will be retweeted by @TravlandLeisure—and a new #TLStory will be published in each month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine through 2013.