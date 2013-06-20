Super-Short Travel Disaster Stories

June 20, 2013
Credit: Chris Fredriksson / Alamy

"Packed bags to catch the next flight to Puerto Rico. No flights. Ended up in Zurich, in March with bathing suits."

Can you tell such a tale in just one tweet? That's the challenge we've posed to the Travel + Leisure community this year with our Super-Short Travel Story campaign. We've received more than a thousand submissions—funny, romantic, wistful—each at 140 characters or less. Some of our favorites recall moments when things go awry.

As much as we celebrate the joys of travel, we know it's not all fun and games when you're on the road. Disaster can strike in ways large and small. For one traveler, a goofy photo op on a police motorcycle in Costa Rica led to a stop at the local jail. Another tweeted about waking up to find a curious bear had broken into her car in Yosemite National Park.

These are the kinds of misadventures you return home to share with friends and, eventually, laugh about. Indeed, many tweets noted a happy ending to the unexpected. A taxi strike in Casablanca, for instance, prompted a stranger to volunteer to carry a visitor's bags until they found her hotel.

But for the perspective that only travel, good and harrowing, can provide, perhaps @SarahRebekkah tweeted it best: "boat ride home from dive trip to Apo Island, catching tail end of monsoon. Cold wet hungry thirsty, thinking: Best day of my life."

Read more of T+L's Twitterature, and then tweet your own Super-Short Travel Story using hashtag #TLStory. The best ones will be retweeted by @TravlandLeisure—and a new #TLStory will be published in each month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine through 2013.

Florence

Credit: Christina Martin of Amaro e Dolce

Photo op in front of algae-covered aqueduct in Firenze. Then, splash! Friend's new nickname: Swamp Thing. #TLStory@Alexandrialeigh

Pictured: The culprit: an overgrown aqueduct along the path up to Piazzale Michelangelo, which overlooks Florence.

Bolivia

Credit: Arterra Picture Library / Alamy

Immigration check way up in the Bolivian Andes after entering from Chile. Standing in line. Can't stand the altitude. On the floor. #TLStory@maggiesuozzi

Pictured: A border post between Chile and Bolivia.

Zurich, Switzerland

Credit: Fedor Selivanov / Alamy

#TLStory: Packed bags to catch the next flight to Puerto Rico. No flights. Ended up in Zurich, in March with bathing suits. —@farbav

Pictured: A chilly morning in Zurich.

Yosemite National Park

Credit: Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Press/Corbis

My husband left toiletries, my DSLR and gifts in his rental car on a trip to Yosemite; awoke to find a curious bear had broken in. #TLStory@LostNCheeseland

Pictured: Dusty paw prints left by a black bear on a car at Yosemite.

Belize

Credit: Daniel Reed Martin, avantvoyager.com

Touchdown in Belize. Rum punch at Jet's Bar. Crisis: iPhone dies! More rum punch. iPhone? What iPhone? #TLStory@JetSettingSarah

Pictured: The interior of Jet's Bar at Belize's international airport, where disaster struck when a fire broke out in April 2013.

Cruise Ship

Credit: iStockphoto

On flight to 2 wk cruise, I put milk carton in backpack to drink later. 13 days later, on cruise, "WHAT IS THAT SMELL IN CLOSET"? #TLStory@currentlysavvy

Pictured: At least everything looks shipshape in this cruise cabin.

Egypt

Credit: iStockphoto

Crash landed in a hot air balloon in the Egyptian desert. 12 passengers piled in the sand, greeted/rescued by friendly villagers. #TLStory@jadearonknight

Pictured: A hot air balloon above the west bank of the Nile at Luxor. 

Baja California, Mexico

Credit: iStockphoto

Off-roading in Baja in rented 2WD Hyundai. Wrong turn & dry riverbed = 3 hrs stuck in sand. Next time: opt for full coverage. #TLStory@peterjlindberg

Pictured: Vehicle tracks on a muddy road in Baja California.

Philippines

Credit: Design Pics Inc. / Alamy

#TLStory: boat ride home from dive trip to Apo Island, catching tail end of monsoon. Cold wet hungry thirsty, thinking: Best day of my life. —@SarahRebekkah

Pictured: A scuba diver in Apo Island Marine Park.

Paris

Credit: dbimages / Alamy

Trip to Paris for mom's 70th bday. Pulled out expired passport @ flight check-in. Gah! BF sped to JFK w/valid 1. Made flight. #TLStory@trcyzee

Pictured: The check-in scene at New York's JFK International Airport.

Costa Rica

Credit: Rob Francis / Alamy

Thrown in a Costa Rican jail after posing for a pic on a police #motorcycle when we thought no one was looking. #TLStory@detourjournal

Pictured: Tourist police on patrol at Playa Guiones beach on Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula.

Ghana

Credit: Alex Schleif / Alamy

A canoe on Lake Volta. Storm comes from nowhere. Result: forlorn bailing out of water, throwing camera to shore & 1 soggy traveller. #TLStory@HenryWilkinson5

Pictured: A storm brews over Lake Volta.

Epirus, Greece

Credit: Dimitris Tavlikos / Alamy

Got spooked by own footprints at ancient oracle of the dead site (Nekromanteion) in Epirus, Greece. #TLStory@Mythscapes

Pictured: Within the dimly lit Oracle of the Dead.  

The Alps

Credit: G P Bowater / Alamy

Train broke down at French/Italian border so we had to hike over a mountain, with backpacks, in the dark to catch our next train. #TLStory@luvnationalpark

Pictured: The Alpes-Maritimes Train des Merveilles traveling from Nice, France, to Cuneo, Italy.

Serengeti National Park

Credit: iStockphoto

A jeep in a ditch in the shadow of a smoking volcano. A banged-up kneecap. All worth it for the magnificent Serengeti. #TLStory@beanorama

Pictured: Ol Doinyo Lengai volcano in Serengeti National Park.  

Northern Lights

Credit: iStockphoto

#TLStory Dreamt of the Northern Lights. Alas cloud covered the sky and my dreams. But I saw sights I hadn't still dreamt of. —@n0mys

Pictured: Clouds looming near the northern lights in Norway.

Florence

Credit: David Kukin

1 grande gelato. Mildly Lactose-intolerant. Indigestion kicks in 1/2way into 463-step Duomo climb. My face, the new Dante's Inferno. #TLStory@pearlynews

Pictured: View of Florence from the top of the Duomo—the reward for those 463 steps.

Tanzania

Credit: Courtesy of Kate Appleton

Safari jeep halts at bridge washed away by overnight flood. Only choice: board teeny plane to Arusha. Thrilling & fear-conquering #TLStory. —@k_appleton

Pictured: Locals gathered around the washed-out bridge near Tanzania's Lake Manyara National Park.

Japan

Credit: bill rubie / Alamy

#TLStory Climbed Fuji-San to see sunrise from top. Clouds, pouring rain and mudslides at dawn. Who needs spiritual awakenings anyway? —@jaralynish

Pictured: Overcast skies at Lake Kawaguchi below Mount Fuji.

Morocco

Credit: Peter Forsberg / Alamy

#TLStory arrive 2 Casablanca 2 find taxis on strike & only Arabic/French speakers. Stranger carries our bags 2 every hotel til we find ours. —@BBarbieri21

Pictured: Traffic along Casablanca's Boulevard Houphouet Boigny. 

Belgium

Credit: Maurice Savage / Alamy

Within 24h of honeymoon, we nearly missed flt to Brussels, got lost & ended up in Waterloo, got our car towed WITH luggage in it. #TLStory@kristianMN

Pictured: A car speeds past a 90 kmh speed limit sign near Waterloo in southern Belgium. 

India

Credit: Chris Fredriksson / Alamy

Plane lands—hello Mumbai! Line forms, bureaucrats huddle. No passport? No problem. Back thru security, plane departs…goodbye India. #TLStory@AnitasFeast

Pictured: The line for security at Mumbai airport.  

