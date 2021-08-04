Ikea Just Launched Its Own Swedish Meatball-scented Candle — Here's How to Get One

Fill your home with the savory scent of Swedish meatballs — and you don't even have to know how to cook.

IKEA is known for two things: affordable furniture that you and all your friends had in college — and meatballs. This year, the Swedish home brand is celebrating a decade of its popular IKEA U.S. Family Program with some great deals and a unique souvenir that requires no Allen wrench, no deciphering of instruction booklets, and no at-home assembly whatsoever.

IKEA limited edition HUVUDROLL Meatball scented Candle Credit: Courtesy of IKEA

The IKEA U.S. Family Program is a loyalty program that any customer can enjoy. Members of this program receive access to special offers, rewards, and events. In celebration, the brand is releasing a wide range of special deals plus a home candle that smells exactly like their famous Swedish meatballs which you can try for yourself at an IKEA store near you.

IKEA limited edition HUVUDROLL Meatball scented Candle Credit: Courtesy of IKEA

But if you're not close to a store, this HUVUDROLL meatball-scented candle is the next best thing. During the 10th anniversary event, IKEA Family members can enter the sweepstakes to win the candle between Aug. 6 and Aug. 22, 2021. The candle is part of the limited edition "IKEA Store in a Box," which is an "immersive sensory experience" filled with items to recreate a trip to your local IKEA from the comfort of your own home.

In addition to the "Store in a Box," IKEA Family members can also enjoy special discounts like $50 to $100 off Select BRATHULT sofas; 25 percent off the VARDAGEN beverage dispenser; 15 percent off custom quartz countertops; 20 percent off SPORTSLIG bed & bath textiles, SARAKAJSA Cushions, and select microwaves and ranges, and TYVELSE Rugs; plus 40 percent off SISSIL cushion covers and more.

To enter for the "IKEA Store in a Box" or to grab some special deals, visit the IKEA 10 Years of Family website.