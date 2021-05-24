Here's Your Chance to Win a Piece of Land on the Moon

Be warned: there might not be snacks up there.

Your favorite snack from the '90s might be the best way to prepare for the future by offering some real estate that is –– shall we say –– out of this world.

Space lovers who also enjoy tasty, bite-sized pizzas will have the chance to celebrate their two favorite things on May 26. In honor of the lunar eclipse, Bagel Bites is offering fans a chance at getting their own piece of the moon.

Yes, you read that right. You could own a piece of the moon thanks to a bagel pizza.

On Wednesday, May 26, the earth and the moon will come together for a total lunar eclipse for about 14 minutes (about the time it takes to satisfyingly bake some Bagel Bites in the oven, coincidentally).

Most of North America won't be able to see the entire eclipse from start to finish. Mostly, the Pacific Ocean, Australia, the east coast of Asia, and west coast of North and South America will be able to catch a glimpse of it, according to Space.com.

But even if you can't see the eclipse, you might still be able to get your own acre on the moon. Sure, you can't really build your summer home up there (or whatever summer is on the moon), but you can at least get some bragging rights and a deed for it. Even Elon Musk can't say that.

In order to enter, simply tweet with the hashtag #bbsweepstakes on May 26 to enter for the prize. Only 100 lucky fans will be gifted with a moon deed. While you are, of course, encouraged to have Bagel Bites as your eclipse snack-of-choice, there is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes.

For more information or to count down till the lunar event, visit the Total Eclipse of the Bite website.