3-month-old Baby Questioned About 'Terrorist Activities' Thanks to Grandpa's Mistake

Family vacations often come with family drama, but don't even bother complaining about your crazy relatives to three-month-old Harvey Kenyon-Cairns.

The tiny traveler from Cheshire, England, was preparing for his first vacation abroad — to Orlando, Florida — when his grandfather, Paul Kenyon, accidentally identified him as a terrorist on his visa waiver form.

Little Harvey was called to the U.S. embassy in London for questioning after Kenyon checked off “Yes” in response to the question: “Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?”

Oopsies.

“I couldn’t believe that they couldn’t see it was a genuine mistake and that a three-month-old baby would be no harm to anyone,” Kenyon told The Guardian.

The trip to the embassy took the family about 10 hours round-trip, longer than their planned flight from Manchester to Orlando. But on the bright side, Harvey didn't seem too bothered.

“Baby Harvey was good as gold for the interview and never cried once. I thought about taking him along in an orange jumpsuit, but thought better of it,” Kenyon said, adding that officials did not find the situation funny.

The good-natured grandfather took his mistake in stride, in spite of it costing him about $3,800 and making Harvey miss his flight, according to The Guardian. On his grandson's “illegal” activity, he said: “He’s obviously never engaged in genocide, or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time, though I didn’t tell them that at the US embassy.”

Kenyon and his wife were able to fly to Orlando as scheduled with their granddaughter, while Harvey and his parents flew out a few days later.