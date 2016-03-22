Offbeat

Politics, health, sports, and breaking stories are all topics that affect our daily lives in significant ways, but nothing sparks our interest like weird news. Our brains often need enjoyable pauses to get through the daily grind, and reading or learning about something funny, odd, or completely bizarre is an easy, seductive outlet. Of course, offbeat news is not necessarily need-to-know information, or information we even thought we wanted to know. In fact, bizarre news doesn’t quite fit anywhere else—it’s just too fascinating to pass by. As a trusted travel news resource, Travel + Leisure stays on the pulse of even the oddest stories.The strange and the beautifulEver wondered about America’s strangest roadside attractions, or quirkiest cities? How about the world’s most unique holiday traditions, from covering Christmas trees in spider webs in Ukraine to leaving a plate of food by an unoccupied chair overnight for the ghosts of dead relatives in Portugal? Did you know that, among the world’s craziest airport attractions, you’d find a station for inhaling cinnamon-scented oxygen in Tokyo and an in-house dentist in São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport? Speaking of air travel, themed airplanes are becoming more prevalent, from Star Wars to Hello Kitty to the Northern Lights.Meanwhile, unusual hotels—made out of salt, ice, or railway cars, built underground or on a fire watchtower—prove that guests will stay anywhere. And, when it comes to museums, if you can dream it, you can believe it. There are museums dedicated to the oddest of collections, from barbed wire to human hair to a house of some 80,000 salt and pepper shakers to art “too bad to be ignored.” There’s even one dedicated to items washed up on a beach, including two tombstones from the 19th century and an entire Harley Davidson motorcycle.The world is a crazy, confusing, and inspiring place. Travel + Leisure’s coverage on funny, odd, and bizarre travel stories serves as a simple reminder that we are all, in fact, human, and that someone, somewhere, is interested.

This App Is Giving People Named Jake a Free Flight Out of Town After Taylor Swift's 'Red' Re-release
App in the Air knows "All Too Well" it's not a great time to be a Jake.
This Small Town in Australia Launched a Campaign to Convince Chris Hemsworth to Visit — and It Worked
Hemsworth shared the Visit Cowra video on his Instagram account.
You Can Now Buy Flights From a Vending Machine in Japan — to Mystery Destinations
Over 3,000 vending machine flights have been sold so far.
You Could Enter a Real-life 'Squid Game' in NYC — and Win a Roundtrip Flight to Korea
No life-or-death stakes here! But those selected will be tested in their skills in Red Light, Green Light and Dalgona honeycomb cookie carving.
How Participants at This Art Auction Will Bid With Their Senses, Not Money
Going once, going twice, sold to the bidder with the sweaty skin!
This Hollywood Hotel Has a Friendly Robot Who Will Bring You Champagne on Demand
The high-tech Dream Hollywood also opened its first NFT art exhibit, curated by Crypt Gallery.
This Backstreet Boy Once Worked As a Disney World Tour Guide
"It was an inspiring, incredible place to come to work every day."
This Colorado Mushroom Festival Draws Visitors From Around the World — See the Magic of It All
Photographer Theo Stroomer shares his experience at the Telluride Mushroom Festival.
Your Next Lyft Might Be the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
The U.S. Is the Second Best Country in the World to Skinny Dip — Here's Number One
Ikea Just Launched Its Own Swedish Meatball-scented Candle — Here's How to Get One
Orangutan Goes Viral on Tiktok After Trying on a Pair of Sunglasses — See the Hysterical Video

How Did These Medieval Cloisters End Up in the Caribbean?

A strange, surprising journey from 12th-century Europe to modern-day Nassau. 

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford Discusses the Resurgence of Sustainable Travel With 5 Industry Experts
Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford and Journalist Alex Wagner on Past and Future Travel
Dhani Jones, Heather McMahan, Phil Rosenthal, and Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford on What They Miss Most About Traveling
These Adorable Penguins Took a Field Trip to a Popular Seafood Restaurant in Chicago for a Very Good Cause
California Amusement Parks Can Open on April 1 — but Please, No Screaming on the Rides
This Walrus Fell Asleep on an Iceberg and Woke Up in Ireland
Sea Ranch, a Planned Community in Northern California, Is a Testament to the State’s Utopian Spirit
Get Paid $1,000 to Play Cornhole With Your Friends
Here's Your Chance to Win a $50,000 Tiny Lake House and Yearlong Supply of Beer
Elon Musk Wants to Create a New City in Texas Called 'Starbase'
Van Gogh's Most Famous Paintings Were Recreated in the Night Sky by 600 Drones
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Wants to Pay to Cover Up the Tattoo You Got With Your Ex
Indian Restaurant in England Launches Samosa Into Space, Sends It to France Instead
How to Get Your Instagram Top 9
Say Goodbye to 2020 by Freezing and Smashing All the Items That Represent Your Worst Memories of the Year
Ham Dungeons, Vinegar Lofts, and More Adventures in Italy’s Oddly Specific Food Museums
These Candles Make the Perfect Gift for Anyone Who Misses Traveling
Airbnb Is Bringing Our Childhood Memories to Life With Barbie, Blockbuster, and 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'
Camping, Bread, and Toilet Paper: Here’s What People Tweeted About Most During Lockdown
Will Smith Is Turning the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Mansion Into an Airbnb for 5 Nights Only
Leopard Walks Through South African Restaurant While Hunting for Its Breakfast in Stunning Video
8-year-old Boy Sets World Record As the Youngest Person to Pilot a Hot Air Balloon Solo
'Chocolate Snowflakes' Fell From the Sky in Swiss Village After Malfunction at Lindt Factory
Window Swap Lets You Enjoy the View From Other People's Windows Around the World
This Drive-in Drag Show Is Bringing America's Drag Superstars to a Parking Lot Near You
