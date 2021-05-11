Hopper Introduces Last-minute Hotel Booking Feature With Deals on Spur-of-the-moment Getaways

"This is the perfect tool for travelers looking to book spontaneous road trips this summer."

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people travel and book vacations. And while some people are booking years in advance, many have turned to last-minute getaways.

Cue travel booking app Hopper to launch its newest feature: Stay the Night, allowing customers to book hotels at the last minute and snag great deals in the process. In fact, travelers can save 25% off peak prices when they book within 48 hours of when they plan to check-in, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

And Hopper expects the feature to be a popular one as 51% of all current hotel bookings made through the app are for stays within two days. On top of that, short-haul getaways are gaining in popularity with car rental bookings up a whopping 498% since January, Lexi Caron, the head of Stay The Night at Hopper, told T+L.

"Stay The Night offers travelers a simple way to book last-minute deals and find the best rates just days before hitting the road," Caron said. "This is the perfect tool for travelers looking to book last-minute getaways and spontaneous road trips this summer."

Those looking for a spur-of-the-moment vacation can search for a hotel by entering their location and seeing the best deals within driving distance, or see the best last-minute deals in popular destinations throughout the country.

Last minute deals can be had all over America, but Hopper said the top 10 cities for last-minute bookings are Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, and San Diego.

Customers can also choose up to eight favorite destinations and the app will continually monitor those places for last-minute deals.

The Stay the Night feature is currently available on iOS and will be coming to Android soon, according to the company.